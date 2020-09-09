Ashcombe Park Bowling Club thank NHS staff with fun day

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club held a special day for NHS staff Archant

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club held a fun day of bowls as a way of saying thank you to NHS staff at Weston General Hospital.

Tiger's Terriers won the NHS staff bowling competition at Ashcombe Park

The club was decorated with ‘We thank you NHS’ flags and bunting as a total of 48 staff members from various departments entered.

They were split into four teams, each with a club member as a mentor, and given a short introduction into the basics of bowls before play began.

And the teams were closely matched in four 45-minute rounds, before a clear winner emerged and Tiger’s Terriers took top spot with 77 shots.

Power Girls+3 were second on 54, with Sloshed third on 48 and Hutton’s Heroes on 28.

Traditional raffle prizes were handed out, as well as free member of Ashcombe Park Bowling Club for an NHS ticket holder.

A club spokesperson said: “It was a very enjoyable day for everyone and Ashcombe Park Bowling Club would like to thank the staff at Weston General Hospital for their dedication and hard work.”