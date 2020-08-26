Ashcombe Bowls Cup set up NHS Day for staff at Weston General Hosptial

Ashcombe Bowls Club hosting one of their recent Open Days since re-opening in May. Picture: Ashcombe Bowls Club Archant

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club have organised an NHS Day to invite and pass out a special thank you to the dedicated staff at Weston General Hospital on Monday, August 31, starting at 1pm.

A total of 48 members have already signed up, including nurses, doctors, housekeepers and physios, and after introducing the staff to bowls, and how to play with Covid-19 hygiene requirements, the teams will compete against each other under the leadership of club members.

“We have been able to put on a number of events for the members and then it struck us the NHS members, in particularly Weston General Hospital, have been through the mill the last six months,” club member Nigel Walker told Radio Bristol.

“We felt perhaps we could offer them fun, light-hearted bowls, music, a barbeque and maybe they come and join for us for a day and see if they felt they would like to play bowls.

“We are hoping to have a great day and have a little fun for them and they certainly seem to be looking forward to it. If it is a success we will happily invite more people at a later date.”