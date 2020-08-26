Advanced search

Ashcombe Bowls Cup set up NHS Day for staff at Weston General Hosptial

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 August 2020

Ashcombe Bowls Club hosting one of their recent Open Days since re-opening in May. Picture: Ashcombe Bowls Club

Ashcombe Bowls Club hosting one of their recent Open Days since re-opening in May. Picture: Ashcombe Bowls Club

Archant

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club have organised an NHS Day to invite and pass out a special thank you to the dedicated staff at Weston General Hospital on Monday, August 31, starting at 1pm.

A total of 48 members have already signed up, including nurses, doctors, housekeepers and physios, and after introducing the staff to bowls, and how to play with Covid-19 hygiene requirements, the teams will compete against each other under the leadership of club members.

“We have been able to put on a number of events for the members and then it struck us the NHS members, in particularly Weston General Hospital, have been through the mill the last six months,” club member Nigel Walker told Radio Bristol.

“We felt perhaps we could offer them fun, light-hearted bowls, music, a barbeque and maybe they come and join for us for a day and see if they felt they would like to play bowls.

“We are hoping to have a great day and have a little fun for them and they certainly seem to be looking forward to it. If it is a success we will happily invite more people at a later date.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Ashcombe Bowls Cup set up NHS Day for staff at Weston General Hosptial

Ashcombe Bowls Club hosting one of their recent Open Days since re-opening in May. Picture: Ashcombe Bowls Club

Weston Ladies see off seniors in annual fixture

Ali Whitewood and Rob Filer on the 10th tee at Weston for the ladies v seniors match

In-form Overton helps Somerset wrap up win

Craig Overton of Somerset appeals for a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Principal ‘delighted’ with students’ achievements at Voyage Learning Campus

Emma Gundry, principal of the Voyage Learning Campus, said she is delighted with the results achieved by pupils