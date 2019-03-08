Advanced search

Bowls: Banwell end season with some success

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 September 2019

Banwell ladies champion Martina Garfield receives her prize from president Barry Taylor

Banwell ladies champion Martina Garfield receives her prize from president Barry Taylor

Archant

Banwell Bowls Club ended their outdoor season with a measure of success.

Chris Wilson is the men's champion at BanwellChris Wilson is the men's champion at Banwell

The Somerset League B team were promoted to North One, where they will play the A team in 2020 following their relegation.

And the over-60 team recorded two fine wins in their last two matches of the Weston League season, picking up 38 points, to earn promotion to Division One.

The club championships were blessed with sunny conditions, with Chris Wilson and Marina Garfield crowned men's and ladies champions.

Phil Villis (handicap), Graham Millard (veterans) and Mike Amos (two-wood) were also triumphant, as Leigh Bean won the novices and beginners.

John and Mike Amos won the two-wood pairs, Dave Mabbutt and Wilson took the pairs and Wilson and John Davies claimed the open pairs.

Meanwhile, Angela Bass and Jan Davies won the ladies pairs to complete the roll of honour.

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bowls: Banwell end season with some success

Banwell ladies champion Martina Garfield receives her prize from president Barry Taylor

Crews battle fire in Weston town centre

Officers are assessing the properties this morning to determine the cause of the fire.

Weston plumber jailed after sexual assault was caught on camera

Bristol Crown Court.

Bowls: Silverware for Saints at Winscombe Floodlit Fours

St Andrews A and B face the camera

Bowls: Victoria ladies lift Fear Plate, as Saxons secure title

Victoria Bowls Club celebrate winning the Fear Plate
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists