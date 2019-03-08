Bowls: Banwell end season with some success

Banwell ladies champion Martina Garfield receives her prize from president Barry Taylor Archant

Banwell Bowls Club ended their outdoor season with a measure of success.

Chris Wilson is the men's champion at Banwell Chris Wilson is the men's champion at Banwell

The Somerset League B team were promoted to North One, where they will play the A team in 2020 following their relegation.

And the over-60 team recorded two fine wins in their last two matches of the Weston League season, picking up 38 points, to earn promotion to Division One.

The club championships were blessed with sunny conditions, with Chris Wilson and Marina Garfield crowned men's and ladies champions.

Phil Villis (handicap), Graham Millard (veterans) and Mike Amos (two-wood) were also triumphant, as Leigh Bean won the novices and beginners.

John and Mike Amos won the two-wood pairs, Dave Mabbutt and Wilson took the pairs and Wilson and John Davies claimed the open pairs.

Meanwhile, Angela Bass and Jan Davies won the ladies pairs to complete the roll of honour.