Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Andrews champion wins in Watchet

PUBLISHED: 07:36 01 January 2019

Bowls.

Bowls.

Archant

St Andrews’ club champion Barrie Forse made his second trip to Watchet in recent weeks and took another notable scalp in the national indoor two-wood singles.

Having beaten the home club’s Somerset Liberty Trophy player Ryan Hooper in the first round, he knocked out another outstanding youngster Jack Groves 21-13.

Forse will be back on home ground for the next round, against either Ilminster’s Levi Hembrow or Watchet’s Ian Trunks.

In their last mixed friendly before Christmas, St Andrews lost by just one shot away to Taunton Deane.

Forse’s rink did the business, scoring 18 in the closing stages to come from shots to come from 10-12 down to win by 13.

The reverse happened to Ken Curtis’ rink, who led 14-11 after 13 ends, only to lose by seven.

The same margin defeated Jane Smith’s four, who trailed throughout. 

Taunton Deane 63, St Andrews 62: Jacquie Yeates, Derek Reynolds, Sue Sinclair, Barrie Forse 28-15; Rod Smith, Margaret Wride, Mike Stocker, Ken Curtis 17-24; Graham Millard, Jenny Webb, Derek Hurst, Jane Smith 17-24.

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Five times Weston was really weird in 2018

Some weird things happened in Weston this year...

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Hundreds of homes lie vacant in Ipswich despite UK shortage

For Sale

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Wrington Redhill lose at Nailsea & Tickenham

Wrington Redhill in action against Clevedon United earlier this month. Picture: Jeremy Long

WIN: Tickets to Weston-super-Mare 15th Model Railway Show

Visitors enjoying the Model Railway Show at Locking Castle Campus.

Five times Weston was really weird in 2018

Some weird things happened in Weston this year...

St Andrews champion wins in Watchet

Bowls.

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists