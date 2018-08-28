St Andrews champion wins in Watchet

St Andrews’ club champion Barrie Forse made his second trip to Watchet in recent weeks and took another notable scalp in the national indoor two-wood singles.

Having beaten the home club’s Somerset Liberty Trophy player Ryan Hooper in the first round, he knocked out another outstanding youngster Jack Groves 21-13.

Forse will be back on home ground for the next round, against either Ilminster’s Levi Hembrow or Watchet’s Ian Trunks.

In their last mixed friendly before Christmas, St Andrews lost by just one shot away to Taunton Deane.

Forse’s rink did the business, scoring 18 in the closing stages to come from shots to come from 10-12 down to win by 13.

The reverse happened to Ken Curtis’ rink, who led 14-11 after 13 ends, only to lose by seven.

The same margin defeated Jane Smith’s four, who trailed throughout.

Taunton Deane 63, St Andrews 62: Jacquie Yeates, Derek Reynolds, Sue Sinclair, Barrie Forse 28-15; Rod Smith, Margaret Wride, Mike Stocker, Ken Curtis 17-24; Graham Millard, Jenny Webb, Derek Hurst, Jane Smith 17-24.