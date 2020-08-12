Advanced search

Dawes and Reeves lift Covid-19 pairs at St Andrews

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 August 2020

Brian Reeves and Alan Dawes won the Covid pairs at St Andrews

Archant

Alan Dawes and Brian Reeves won the Covid-19 open pairs championship in an exciting finish at St Andrews.

Going into the last week of matches, four teams had a chance of finishing top and two of them – Dawes/Reeves and Sue Sinclair/Barrie Forse – met in their final match.

It turned out to be fairly one-sided, with Dawes and Reeves taking an early lead and running out winners by 10 shots.

Reeves, who has been in top form throughout the competition that he organised, was again outstanding.

Despite the victory, their shot difference was still inferior to that of favourites Ken Uglow and Derek Hurst, who played Jenny and Andy McMillan knowing they needed to win.

All appeared to be going smoothly, with Uglow and Hurst picking up an early four to lead 6-2. But, with young Jenny McMillan, a Somerset Johns Trophy player, leading well, the McMillan team scored eight shots in two ends to edge ahead.

Andy McMillan also played some crucial bowls as his team ran away with it, winning by 12. That consigned Uglow and Hurst to the runners-up spot.

There was another shock as the fourth title contenders, Tim Wyatt and Becky McMillan, lost their final match 14-11 to Robin Potter and Adrian Cooper.

The only all-women team, Jackie Pitman and Ann Campbell, had a last chance to break their duck against Jim Keay and Robin Flaxman, but despite some fine leading by Pitman, they lost by three.

Now many of the players involved in the pairs will be attempting to win the Covid-19 open triples, which started this week with six teams, who will all play each other in a round-robin competition.

Tim Wyatt and Becky McMillan did well in the Somerset 2020 Open Pairs at Clevedon on Sunday as they won all three of their matches but just failed to reach the final stages on shot difference.

The indoor green at St Andrews opened this week, with several players putting their names down for sessions. The indoor season starts officially on Monday, September 28.

