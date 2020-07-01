Advanced search

McMillan and Wyatt lead Covid-19 Open Pairs League at St Andrews

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 July 2020

Bowlers are back in action at Weston's St Andrews

Bowlers are back in action at Weston's St Andrews

Archant

Becky McMillan and novice bowler Tim Wyatt top the St Andrews Covid-19 Open Pairs League after the first week.

Wyatt only started bowling in the indoor season and was playing his first competitive match outdoors but he led accurately as he and McMillan, the club’s top woman player, beat the experienced duo of Jim Keay and Denis Holborow by 19 shots.

There was a surprise as perennial club champion Barrie Forse, partnered by Sue Sinclair, lost by five to the scratch pairing of Ken Uglow and Derek Hurst.

Greens manager Andy McMillan and youngest daughter Jennifer beat the only all-woman team of Jackie Pitman and Ann Campbell 22-12 and this week sees father and daughter have a family battle against Becky McMillan and Wyatt.

The fourth game of the week saw competition secretary Brian Reeves and Alan Dawes win comfortably, by 12 shots, against Robin Potter and Adrian Cooper.

The Open Pairs League has been organised at St Andrews to give members a taste of competition following the cancellation of all club, county and national leagues and competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Somerset county have announced they will be organising an open pairs tournament in August, which will be played at Clevedon BC during three weekends.

Details and entry form can be found on the county website at somersetbowls.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested in Weston murder investigation after man dies

Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Weston restaurateur banned from managing companies for six years

Alan Vinnicombe has been banned from running a business for six years after failing to maintain a company’s books and records.

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Most Read

Five arrested in Weston murder investigation after man dies

Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Weston restaurateur banned from managing companies for six years

Alan Vinnicombe has been banned from running a business for six years after failing to maintain a company’s books and records.

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

McMillan and Wyatt lead Covid-19 Open Pairs League at St Andrews

Bowlers are back in action at Weston's St Andrews

Hornettes Ladies looking to use last season as stepping stone towards future sucess

Hornettes Ladies will be teaming up with Hope Health ahead of the 2020/21 season. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography.

Man charged with Weston town centre murder

A man has been charged with murder in Weston. Picture: Mark Atherton

WATCH: Video looks back on more than 100 days of coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation from 10 Downing Street on March 23.