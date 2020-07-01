McMillan and Wyatt lead Covid-19 Open Pairs League at St Andrews

Bowlers are back in action at Weston's St Andrews Archant

Becky McMillan and novice bowler Tim Wyatt top the St Andrews Covid-19 Open Pairs League after the first week.

Wyatt only started bowling in the indoor season and was playing his first competitive match outdoors but he led accurately as he and McMillan, the club’s top woman player, beat the experienced duo of Jim Keay and Denis Holborow by 19 shots.

There was a surprise as perennial club champion Barrie Forse, partnered by Sue Sinclair, lost by five to the scratch pairing of Ken Uglow and Derek Hurst.

Greens manager Andy McMillan and youngest daughter Jennifer beat the only all-woman team of Jackie Pitman and Ann Campbell 22-12 and this week sees father and daughter have a family battle against Becky McMillan and Wyatt.

The fourth game of the week saw competition secretary Brian Reeves and Alan Dawes win comfortably, by 12 shots, against Robin Potter and Adrian Cooper.

The Open Pairs League has been organised at St Andrews to give members a taste of competition following the cancellation of all club, county and national leagues and competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Somerset county have announced they will be organising an open pairs tournament in August, which will be played at Clevedon BC during three weekends.

Details and entry form can be found on the county website at somersetbowls.org.uk.