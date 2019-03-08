Bowls: McMillan sisters make their mark for St Andrews

Clevedon Open's Gerry Woods presents the ladies' triples trophy to Maureen Edwards, Rebecca McMillan and Jennifer McMillan Archant

St Andrews sisters Rebecca and Jennifer McMillan won two titles at the Clevedon Open tournament.

Rebecca partnered friend Maureen Edwards to the ladies pairs crown after a 19-12 win, before the duo joined Jennifer to defeat a Clevedon Prom team 17-13 in the final of the triples.

Barrie Forse and Sue Latham lost to a Clevedon Prom duo in the mixed pairs.

St Andrews moved up to third in the Weston over-60 League with a comfortable win over Portishead RBL.

Skips Brian Reeves, Derek Hurst and Tony Steer all had sixes on their way to wins, as Mike Stocker skipped the other successful rink.

Saints won all men's and mixed friendlies last week, beating local rivals Banwell for a third time this year.

A 25-shot win at Portishead saw Sue Churchill and Zoe Davis - niece of Barrie Forse - make debuts and Hurst had a six as his rink won by 16.

But the ladies lost at home to Winscombe by two shots in the Iris Owen Cup, despite a big win for Sue Sinclair's rink