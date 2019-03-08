Bowls: Mixed week for Banwell

Banwell's Mike Amos and John Wright in Turnbull Cup action against St Andrews Archant

Banwell Bowls Club had a mixed week, which began with Turnbull Cup defeat against St Andrews.

The four rinks were shared, but Saints claimed a 14-shot victory to send Banwell into the Wedmore Plate competition.

Good wins by Chris Wilson, Mike Amos and Phil Villis secured a four-shot win over Wincombe in the first leg of the Parrott Shield, but Banwell came up short against Yatton in the Weston over-60 league.

Alan VIickery and Mike Bass skipped their rinks to wins, while Villis battled to a draw, in a 102-85 loss.

The Somerset League teams had good wins as the As beat Weston Bath by seven shots, after wins for Wilson and Villis, and the Bs beat Chew Stoke by 17, with Vickery's rink picking up 15 shots in the last seven ends to win.

Banwell ended the week with a four-shot mixed friendly win over Yatton, as Graham Millard's rink stormed home by 19 shots.