Bowls: St Andrews lift Fear Cup after thrilling final

St Andrews celebrate with the Fear Cup (pic Don Bailey) Archant

St Andrews Ladies lifted the Somerset Fear Cup for a second time in four years after beating Portishead RBL by one shot on an extra end at Ashcombe Park.

It was the third time in four years that the clubs had contested the final, with Rebecca McMillan and Meg Favis leading their rinks to wins by a combined total of 25 shots after 21 ends.

Captain Jackie Pitman's four struggled against Marilyn Gozna, though, and their 25-shot loss left it level at 65-65.

All three rinks played an extra end, with McMillan's losing by one after a measure and Favis edging hers by one.

That left the Pitman-Gozna fours to settle it, with the wood of the Saints captain winning on a measure.

Having also finished runners-up in the Southey Trophy, it has been a great season for the ladies, who only have around 20 active playing members.

The men lost by 21 to Isle of Wedmore in the Over-60 League, although Mike Stocker and Danny Favis skipped their rinks to wins.

Club finals take place this weekend, with current club champion Barrie Forse contesting six.