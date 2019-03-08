St Andrews' Southey Trophy hopes sunk by Bath

Back, from left, Meg Favis, Brenda Goddard, Carolina Venn, Jane Smith, Judy Forse, Ann Campbell, Myra Bailey, Jackie Pitman (captain), Frid Allen. Front, Jennifer McMillan, Rebecca McMillan, Audrey Powell. (pic Don Bailey) Archant

St Andrews Ladies saw hopes of a fifth Southey Trophy in 11 years shattered by Bath at South Petherton.

Saints had won their final meeting two years earlier and began well, as Carolina Venn won the singles by seven shots.

But Bath gradually asserted control as Meg Favis never recovered from dropping a six in the triples, Judy Forse and Becky McMillan lost the pairs by eight after being 10-10 at 11 ends and Ann Campbell's rink lost by nine in the fours.

St Andrews A were pipped by Clarence in the Somerset League, having trailed by 12 with three ends to play.

Barrie Forse's rink scored eight in the last two ends to put Saints up by three, but Clarence scored four on the last two ends of the other rinks to win by one.

Mike Stocker skipped the other successful Saints rink.

St Andrews B sufferd their first loss since returning to the competition, by 18 at Yatton B after playing one short due to a player being stuck in traffic.

Robin Potter was outstanding at lead on Ken Uglow's rink.

The best result in a busy week of national competitions was by the mixed four of Becky McMillan, Audrey Powell, Denis Holborow and Barrie Forse.

They won 18-17 at a strong Street team, only to lose in the next round as they visited an even stronger Bristol rink.