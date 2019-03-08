Advanced search

Bowls: Silverware for Saints at Winscombe Floodlit Fours

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 September 2019

St Andrews A and B face the camera

St Andrews A and B face the camera

Archant

Winscombe's Floodlit Fours tournament was won by St Andrews B, who beat their A team 20-16 in the final.

St Andrews A celebrate winning the Winscombe Floodlit Fours tournament

Wyrral Park took third place after an extra end against Winscombe Wanderers, after their match ended 14-14.

Prizes were presented by sponsors Gary Orriss and Ruth Low, of Orriss & Low Optometrists of Winscombe, and the club offered 'enormous thanks' for their ongoing support of the competition.

Tournament organiser Malcolm Dorrington thanked club members who worked in the kitchens, ran the bar and officiated at each of the matches during the four-week event and expressed thanks to the teams that entered, without whom there would be no tournament.

Winscombe's run of wins in the over-60 KO Cup came to an end after a 100-79 loss to Isle of Wedmore.

Wyrral Park and Winscombe face the camera

And the annual visit from Notts County ended in a 14-shot defeat, after only one rink win and a draw. Lew Collier was skip for the day, as Bennie Glover led the tourists.

