Bowls: Silverware for Saints at Winscombe Floodlit Fours
PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 September 2019
Archant
Winscombe's Floodlit Fours tournament was won by St Andrews B, who beat their A team 20-16 in the final.
Wyrral Park took third place after an extra end against Winscombe Wanderers, after their match ended 14-14.
Prizes were presented by sponsors Gary Orriss and Ruth Low, of Orriss & Low Optometrists of Winscombe, and the club offered 'enormous thanks' for their ongoing support of the competition.
Tournament organiser Malcolm Dorrington thanked club members who worked in the kitchens, ran the bar and officiated at each of the matches during the four-week event and expressed thanks to the teams that entered, without whom there would be no tournament.
Winscombe's run of wins in the over-60 KO Cup came to an end after a 100-79 loss to Isle of Wedmore.
And the annual visit from Notts County ended in a 14-shot defeat, after only one rink win and a draw. Lew Collier was skip for the day, as Bennie Glover led the tourists.