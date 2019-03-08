Bowls: St Andrews B celebrate Somerset League promotion

St Andrews members at the club's closing day Archant

St Andrews B have been promoted in their first season in the Somerset League.

Debbie Baker and Barrie Forse were club champions at St Andrews Debbie Baker and Barrie Forse were club champions at St Andrews

A third-place finish in North Division Three saw them go up, but the over-60 league season ended with a 13-shot loss to Clevedon Prom, who stayed up.

Only 15 of the 18 ends were played as Clevedon Prom were held up in traffic, with both sides winning three rinks as Saints, last season's champions, finished in the bottom half.

A mixed match against Bodmin Tourists was won by 16 shots and featured a rare 40-plus rink score as Derek Reynolds, Robin Potter, Barbara Mangan and Derek Hurst had a hotshot eight in a 42-14 win.

Around 50 members enjoyed the club's closing day and trophy presentations, with the indoor league due to start on Monday and the Wessex League opener against Clevedon on October 6.