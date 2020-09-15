Covid-19 triples winners revealed at St Andrews

St Andrews' Covid-19 triples winners Tim Wyatt, Rebecca McMillan (centre) and Jennifer McMillan (pic Emily Wyatt) Archant

Sisters Rebecca and Jennifer McMillan won the Covid-19 triples alongside Tim Wyatt at St Andrews.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The trio needed a convincing victory in their final match against Paul Smart, Roger Brereton and Robin Potter last week and got it, by 25-8.

That left their only real rivals, brothers Simon and Jack Angove and Tiff Webb, needing to beat Alan Dawes, Sue Sinclair and Brian Reeves by 16 shots in their final game on Sunday.

However, illness saw the Angove team unable to play and they had to concede, leaving the McMillan sisters and Wyatt two points clear.

The McMillans, both in their 20s, are outstanding players and have represented Somerset women in the national inter-county Johns Trophy.

Wyatt, Rebecca’s partner, is in his first season of outdoor bowls having only taken up the sport last winter, and has shown himself to be a very promising player.

St Andrews members now turn their attention to the indoor season, which starts on the weekend of October 3-4 with the postponed finals of the 2019-20 club championships.

They will continue on the following weekend and club leagues start on Monday, October 5, with a couple in new formats as Covid restrictions make for a different season for indoor members.