Advanced search

Covid-19 triples winners revealed at St Andrews

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 September 2020

St Andrews' Covid-19 triples winners Tim Wyatt, Rebecca McMillan (centre) and Jennifer McMillan (pic Emily Wyatt)

St Andrews' Covid-19 triples winners Tim Wyatt, Rebecca McMillan (centre) and Jennifer McMillan (pic Emily Wyatt)

Archant

Sisters Rebecca and Jennifer McMillan won the Covid-19 triples alongside Tim Wyatt at St Andrews.

The trio needed a convincing victory in their final match against Paul Smart, Roger Brereton and Robin Potter last week and got it, by 25-8.

That left their only real rivals, brothers Simon and Jack Angove and Tiff Webb, needing to beat Alan Dawes, Sue Sinclair and Brian Reeves by 16 shots in their final game on Sunday.

However, illness saw the Angove team unable to play and they had to concede, leaving the McMillan sisters and Wyatt two points clear.

The McMillans, both in their 20s, are outstanding players and have represented Somerset women in the national inter-county Johns Trophy.

Wyatt, Rebecca’s partner, is in his first season of outdoor bowls having only taken up the sport last winter, and has shown himself to be a very promising player.

St Andrews members now turn their attention to the indoor season, which starts on the weekend of October 3-4 with the postponed finals of the 2019-20 club championships.

They will continue on the following weekend and club leagues start on Monday, October 5, with a couple in new formats as Covid restrictions make for a different season for indoor members.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

Wedding guests battled Greek wild fires on Weston couple’s big day

The wedding party from Weston who helped to put out bush fires on Adam and Aaron's wedding day.

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.

Gallery: sand artist Simon Beck creates 100th display on beach

Artist Simon Beck creating his 100th piece of sand art on Brean beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

Wedding guests battled Greek wild fires on Weston couple’s big day

The wedding party from Weston who helped to put out bush fires on Adam and Aaron's wedding day.

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.

Gallery: sand artist Simon Beck creates 100th display on beach

Artist Simon Beck creating his 100th piece of sand art on Brean beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Covid-19 triples winners revealed at St Andrews

St Andrews' Covid-19 triples winners Tim Wyatt, Rebecca McMillan (centre) and Jennifer McMillan (pic Emily Wyatt)

Weston AC reveal Christmas Cracker 2020 plans

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Carers to hold memory walk for dementia charity

The memory walk is being held by Home Instead Senior Care.

Flexible return to work in a safe environment is good for us all

SAFETY FIRST: Firms have taken COVID-19 secure measures.

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.