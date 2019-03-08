Bowls: St Andrews seeking national success

Judy Forse, Ann Campbell, Barrie Forse and Larry Fisher, winners of the indoor drawn mixed rinks championship at St Andrews. They beat Jill Bishop, Derek Reynolds, Jackie Pitman and Brian Reeves in the final on Friday. Archant

Three members of St Andrews will bid for glory at the finals of the English Indoor Bowling Association National Championships in Nottingham this weekend.

Colin Thomas (second right) of Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance receives a cheque for more than £1,000 from Brian Reeves, president of St Andrews Bowling Club, accompanied by club officials. The Air Ambulance was the club’s chosen charity during last year. Colin Thomas (second right) of Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance receives a cheque for more than £1,000 from Brian Reeves, president of St Andrews Bowling Club, accompanied by club officials. The Air Ambulance was the club’s chosen charity during last year.

Barrie Forse plays in the preliminary round of the men’s over-60 singles, having been runner-up twice in the past, and will reach the last 16 if he beats D Tooley (Hornsea).

Meanwhile, Sunday sees teenage members Sam Stocker, 18, and Imogen Cracknell, 17, skip rinks for Somerset under-18s in the semi-final of the inter county two-rink triples.

They play Lincolnshire, having won every game in the South West Group, and a coachload of supporters will cheer them on, led by manager Brian Cracknell.

The indoor season at St Andrews ended on Saturday with a presentation night and cabaret, well organised by indoor competition secretary Brian Reeves.

Saints, who are sponsored by local Hyundai dealers Simonstone, start their outdoor season this weekend with opening days for the men (Saturday) and women (Sunday).

The men’s first match is a friendly at Bridgwater next Thursday and new members are always welcome, with the first year free to players new to the sport.

Call the club on 01934 627734 or captain Ken Curtis on 01934 633465.