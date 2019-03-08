Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Andrews youngster Sam helps Somerset under-18s to national title in Nottingham

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 April 2019

Somerset under-18s celebrate their national title

Somerset under-18s celebrate their national title

Archant

Weston’s St Andrews Bowling Club have a national champion in teenager Sam Stocker.

Somerset under-18s celebrate their national titleSomerset under-18s celebrate their national title

The 18-year-old skipped his rink to a resounding victory as Somerset won the inaugural EIBA National Under-18 two-rink triples title in Nottingham on Sunday.

The youngsters beat their Leicestershire rivals by 11 shots in the final, cheered on by coachload of supporters, including Sam's mum and dad Lisa and Lee.

Stocker's rink finished 19 shots ahead in their match, while the other Somerset rink was skipped by Imogen Cracknell, 17, who is also a St Andrews member but plays her competitive bowls for Taunton Deane.

Cracknell's rink won by 16 in a 17-shot semi-final win against Lincolnshire, while Stocker came back from 14-7 down to win 15-14.

County Ladies' president Ailsa Midwinter with St Andrews captain Jackie Pitman and vice-president Ann Campbell at their flag-raising ceremonyCounty Ladies' president Ailsa Midwinter with St Andrews captain Jackie Pitman and vice-president Ann Campbell at their flag-raising ceremony

Team manager Brian Cracknell said: “I have a fantastic squad of under-18s who all played and supported each other, even if they were nt playing in the games.

“Words cannot describe how proud of them I am.”

St Andrews' bowler Barrie Forse suffered double disappointment in his two appearances at the national finals last week.

Forse and Ken Uglow lost by one in the over-60 pairs, then Forse was unfortunate to come up against eventual champion D Tooley (Hornsea) in the preliminary round of the over-60 singles, losing 21-12.

St Andrews men face the camera at the start of the new seasonSt Andrews men face the camera at the start of the new season

St Andrews opened the new season in dry but cold weather at the weekend, with new members Alan Dawes, Denis Holborow, Derek Halsey and Graham Sims welcomed into the men's section.

Abbreviated triples matches were played on both days and meals, prepared excellently by club president Brian Reeves, were enjoyed by all.

Results Men's Presidents 54 Captains 68: R Potter, R Gordon, J Warren 7, A Frost, A Yeeles, D Favis 23; D Reynolds, D Halsey, J Keay 4, R Smith, C Howard, D Hurst 21; Brenda Goddard, A Lay, M Stocker 11, R Wootton, A Cooper, D Bailey 13; A Dawes, R Brereton, D Johnston 18, B Rogers, A Bray, A Ware 6; Graham Sims, Jackie Pitman, B Reeves 14, M Goddard, Ann Campbell, K Curtis 5. Spider winner: Roger Brereton.

Ladies' Presidents 38 Captains 40: C Venn/J McMillan, B Goddard, A Campbell 11, J Webb, M McMillan, J Pitman 4; F Waters, M Pattenden, Danny Favis 7, J Matthews, D Baker, Ken Curtis 8; J Forse, M Frost, Brian Reeves 8, J Bishop, M Favis/A Powell, M Bailey 9; S Carr, S Scoins, T Bishop 9, Panina, S Sinclair, J Davis 5; J Yeates, M Davison, S Harrison 3, Don Bailey, M Hawkins, J McInally 14. Spider winner: Trudy Bishop.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Council contractor ‘will redo’ wonky yellow line to combat seafront parking

Wonky yellow lines in Beach Road Sand Bay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Council contractor ‘will redo’ wonky yellow line to combat seafront parking

Wonky yellow lines in Beach Road Sand Bay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

St Andrews youngster Sam helps Somerset under-18s to national title in Nottingham

Somerset under-18s celebrate their national title

Weston draw positives from finale at Barnstaple to end campaign in seventh place

Barnstaple took on Weston-super-Mare in the final round of the South West Premier season. Picture: Bob Collins

NHS in Easter A&E warning to patients

Speeding outside Worle school hits four-year low

Speed camera in operation outside Worle Community School.

Football: Cheddar title hopes hit by lowly Oldland Abbotians

Cheddar AFC v Old Abbots. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists