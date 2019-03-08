St Andrews youngster Sam helps Somerset under-18s to national title in Nottingham

Somerset under-18s celebrate their national title

Weston’s St Andrews Bowling Club have a national champion in teenager Sam Stocker.

The 18-year-old skipped his rink to a resounding victory as Somerset won the inaugural EIBA National Under-18 two-rink triples title in Nottingham on Sunday.

The youngsters beat their Leicestershire rivals by 11 shots in the final, cheered on by coachload of supporters, including Sam's mum and dad Lisa and Lee.

Stocker's rink finished 19 shots ahead in their match, while the other Somerset rink was skipped by Imogen Cracknell, 17, who is also a St Andrews member but plays her competitive bowls for Taunton Deane.

Cracknell's rink won by 16 in a 17-shot semi-final win against Lincolnshire, while Stocker came back from 14-7 down to win 15-14.

Team manager Brian Cracknell said: “I have a fantastic squad of under-18s who all played and supported each other, even if they were nt playing in the games.

“Words cannot describe how proud of them I am.”

St Andrews' bowler Barrie Forse suffered double disappointment in his two appearances at the national finals last week.

Forse and Ken Uglow lost by one in the over-60 pairs, then Forse was unfortunate to come up against eventual champion D Tooley (Hornsea) in the preliminary round of the over-60 singles, losing 21-12.

St Andrews opened the new season in dry but cold weather at the weekend, with new members Alan Dawes, Denis Holborow, Derek Halsey and Graham Sims welcomed into the men's section.

Abbreviated triples matches were played on both days and meals, prepared excellently by club president Brian Reeves, were enjoyed by all.

Results Men's Presidents 54 Captains 68: R Potter, R Gordon, J Warren 7, A Frost, A Yeeles, D Favis 23; D Reynolds, D Halsey, J Keay 4, R Smith, C Howard, D Hurst 21; Brenda Goddard, A Lay, M Stocker 11, R Wootton, A Cooper, D Bailey 13; A Dawes, R Brereton, D Johnston 18, B Rogers, A Bray, A Ware 6; Graham Sims, Jackie Pitman, B Reeves 14, M Goddard, Ann Campbell, K Curtis 5. Spider winner: Roger Brereton.

Ladies' Presidents 38 Captains 40: C Venn/J McMillan, B Goddard, A Campbell 11, J Webb, M McMillan, J Pitman 4; F Waters, M Pattenden, Danny Favis 7, J Matthews, D Baker, Ken Curtis 8; J Forse, M Frost, Brian Reeves 8, J Bishop, M Favis/A Powell, M Bailey 9; S Carr, S Scoins, T Bishop 9, Panina, S Sinclair, J Davis 5; J Yeates, M Davison, S Harrison 3, Don Bailey, M Hawkins, J McInally 14. Spider winner: Trudy Bishop.