Bowls: Unbeaten trio take Simonstone Trophy at St Andrews

PUBLISHED: 18:06 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 07 August 2019

Tony Lay, Barrie Forse and Denis Holborow receive the Simonstone Trophy from Simonstone’s regional sales manager Jeff Bullimore

Tony Lay, Barrie Forse and Denis Holborow receive the Simonstone Trophy from Simonstone's regional sales manager Jeff Bullimore

Tony Lay, Denis Holborow and Barrie Forse won the inaugural Simonstone Trophy competition at St Andrews on Sunday.

They were the only team to win all of their matches in the club triples event, held to mark one year of sponsorship by local Hyundai dealers Simonstone.

The event was organised by club president Brian Reeves, who also prepared an excellent lunch, and the trophy was presented by Simonstone's regional sales manager Jeff Bullimore.

Cyprus resident Darrell Johnston, back for a three-week break, was a member of St Andrews A's only winning rink as they lost narrowly at promotion favourites Bristol B in the County League.

The B team finished up on two of three rinks away to Clevedon Prom C but lost by six shots.

However, Saints notched up two friendly wins, including in a seven-rinker against Welsh tourists Kenfig Hill & Pyle and over Banwell for the second time this season.

