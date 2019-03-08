Advanced search

Bowls: Victoria club forms junior section

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 June 2019

Victoria Bowls Club's juniors with some of the ladies

Victoria Bowls Club have formed a junior section, after a member's grandson showed interest in the sport.

After a small promotion, the club have five juniors aged 12-15 working with senior coach Mike Cooper and being mentored by members, with one attending a men's umbrella event.

Sue Newman started the section and has been with others to a County Junior communications meeting with other young bowlers in the county.

A county umpire will be coming to the club for a presentation and will be available to offer guidance and support. There are many factors to consider but it will be tailored to the youngsters availability and school holidays.

Other interested juniors can contact Sue Newman on 01934 419798 or Mike Cooper on 01934 708518 to arrange a taster session. Flat shoes are required but all other equipment will be provided.

Victoria would also be interested to hear from other clubs in the area who have a junior section with a view to development of the initiative.

