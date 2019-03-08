Bowls: Victoria begin season in traditional style

Victoria Bowling Club members face the camera Archant

Victoria Bowling Club held their opening day with the traditional Presidents v Captains match.

And while president Mike Manning beat captain Brian Pocock (16-12) on their rink, the Captains team came out on top 101-86 overall.

The highest winning presidents rink was Colin Cleeves, John Kerr, Roger Rockett and Mike Cooper, who enjoyed a 32-4 victory.

The best captains rink saw Ray Stallard, Peter Sloman, Hugh Gibbs and Colin Heal claim a 31-5 triumph.

After the game, the teams were treated to an excellent three-course dinner served by the ladies, with the president acknowledging their efforts and the hard work undertaken by club members who had spent time preparing the club for the summer season.

Results: G Hodge 5 C Heal 31; M Cooper 32 D Wheatley 4; M Manning 16 B Pocock 12; P Fisher 12 J Newman 19; K Holland 6 D Jones 18; P Lunn 15 P Owen 17.