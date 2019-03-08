Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bowls: Victoria begin season in traditional style

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 April 2019

Victoria Bowling Club members face the camera

Victoria Bowling Club members face the camera

Archant

Victoria Bowling Club held their opening day with the traditional Presidents v Captains match.

And while president Mike Manning beat captain Brian Pocock (16-12) on their rink, the Captains team came out on top 101-86 overall.

The highest winning presidents rink was Colin Cleeves, John Kerr, Roger Rockett and Mike Cooper, who enjoyed a 32-4 victory.

The best captains rink saw Ray Stallard, Peter Sloman, Hugh Gibbs and Colin Heal claim a 31-5 triumph.

After the game, the teams were treated to an excellent three-course dinner served by the ladies, with the president acknowledging their efforts and the hard work undertaken by club members who had spent time preparing the club for the summer season.

Results: G Hodge 5 C Heal 31; M Cooper 32 D Wheatley 4; M Manning 16 B Pocock 12; P Fisher 12 J Newman 19; K Holland 6 D Jones 18; P Lunn 15 P Owen 17.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Firearms team called to Weston road after ‘concern for welfare’ reports

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called to Ashcombe Road yesterday (Sunday). Picture: Google Street View

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Firearms team called to Weston road after ‘concern for welfare’ reports

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called to Ashcombe Road yesterday (Sunday). Picture: Google Street View

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bowls: Victoria begin season in traditional style

Victoria Bowling Club members face the camera

Golf: Moore leads way at Wedmore Spring Meeting

Prizewinners at Wedmore Golf Club's Ladies Spring Meeting face the camera

IN PICTURES: Food festival entices thousands of visitors to Weston

Tereza Vondrackova serving up a churros treat at Churtopia. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston shock Rocks to take National League survival fight on to Easter weekend

Tom Llewellyn on the ball. Picture: Will.T.Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists