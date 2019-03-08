Advanced search

Bowls: Victoria ladies lift Fear Plate, as Saxons secure title

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 September 2019

Victoria Bowls Club celebrate winning the Fear Plate

Victoria Bowls Club celebrate winning the Fear Plate

Archant

Victoria Ladies enjoyed a convincing win over Long Ashton in the Fear Plate final at Ashcombe Park.

They won on all three rinks for a 26-shot margin of victory overall to the delight of captain Mildred Chudley.

But Victoria Whites lost their last Mendip League match of the season to Fosseway by 30 shots, while Margaret Kelly, Carol Willetts and Chris Stevens had a 15-shot win in a 24-shot friendly success over North Petherton.

Victoria Saxons wrapped up the Weston Over-60 Triples League Division One title with two emphatic 18-point wins.

Derek Hubbard, Mike Milliner and Mike Cooper led the way against Winscombe, as Carmine, Roger Rockett and Mike Manning shone against St Andrews.

The Vikings beat Ashcombe Knights, with Bill Nicholls, Terry Gilbert and Brian Johnson winning by 19, but lost to Ashcombe Templars as only John Langridge and Derek Jones had success.

Northampton Express and Notts Tourists had comfortable friendly wins, despite rinks being shared in the first match.

Don Wheatley, Nigel Robbins, Nicholls and Milliner had the only success against Notts, while a mixed friendly at Banwell ended in a 15-shot loss despite Sue Sokol and Kay Wilson skipping rink wins.

