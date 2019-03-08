Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bowls: Winscombe Ladies win Iris Owen Trophy for first time

PUBLISHED: 17:30 12 August 2019

Winscombe's Mavis Adams receives the Iris Owen Trophy from St Andrews rival Jackie Bishop

Winscombe's Mavis Adams receives the Iris Owen Trophy from St Andrews rival Jackie Bishop

Archant

Winscombe Ladies won the Iris Owen Trophy for the first time after beating St Andrews.

Jill Westlake, wife of former greenkeeper Colin, presents the trophy to the winners of the annual Pairs Two Wood Trophy at WinscombeJill Westlake, wife of former greenkeeper Colin, presents the trophy to the winners of the annual Pairs Two Wood Trophy at Winscombe

Held annually for 10 years over three triples rinks in memory of a former member of both clubs, Winscombe won 51-49 in a dramatic finish.

Chrissie Bryant's rink were holding one shot on the last rink when a count on the finished rinks showed they were one up overall and there was on need to play the last wood.

Winscombe went down by six shots against Portishead in the North Somerset Triples despite winning on two of the three rinks.

And it was a similar story in a friendly with Victoria, as Winscombe won two rinks but lost by two overall.

The men lost by 25 shots to Bath in the second leg of their Sydney Gardens Trophy and suffered two losses to Portishead RBL.

Despite four rink wins out of six in the over-60 league they lost by 14 shots, before being outplayed in a 66-shot loss in the KO cup semi-final.

The annual Greenkeeper's Pairs Two Wood Trophy was won by Adrian Pow and Mike Adams, who beat new bowler Gregg Keenan and Malcolm Dorrington in the final.

It is the second successive year that Pow has won the competition.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bowls: Winscombe Ladies win Iris Owen Trophy for first time

Winscombe's Mavis Adams receives the Iris Owen Trophy from St Andrews rival Jackie Bishop

Athletics: Weston AC members enjoy success off-road

Weston AC members at the Haselbury trail race

Showjumping: Sandiford and Sidcot Stars celebrate title success

Alice Sandiford in action at the Just For Schools 1.00m event (pic 1st Class Images)

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Win tickets to social dance at Winter Gardens

A social dance will be held at Westons Winter Gardens next month.Picture: Weston Winter Gardens
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists