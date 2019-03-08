Bowls: Winscombe Ladies win Iris Owen Trophy for first time

Winscombe Ladies won the Iris Owen Trophy for the first time after beating St Andrews.

Held annually for 10 years over three triples rinks in memory of a former member of both clubs, Winscombe won 51-49 in a dramatic finish.

Chrissie Bryant's rink were holding one shot on the last rink when a count on the finished rinks showed they were one up overall and there was on need to play the last wood.

Winscombe went down by six shots against Portishead in the North Somerset Triples despite winning on two of the three rinks.

And it was a similar story in a friendly with Victoria, as Winscombe won two rinks but lost by two overall.

The men lost by 25 shots to Bath in the second leg of their Sydney Gardens Trophy and suffered two losses to Portishead RBL.

Despite four rink wins out of six in the over-60 league they lost by 14 shots, before being outplayed in a 66-shot loss in the KO cup semi-final.

The annual Greenkeeper's Pairs Two Wood Trophy was won by Adrian Pow and Mike Adams, who beat new bowler Gregg Keenan and Malcolm Dorrington in the final.

It is the second successive year that Pow has won the competition.