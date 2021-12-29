Cheddar's Boxing Day postponement was a blow says Mawford

Cheddar's Bowdens Park was set to host Bishops Lydeard on Boxing Day before the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar manager Craig Mawford said their postponement with Bishops Lydeard was a blow after their match on Boxing Day was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Toolstation Western League Division One fixture, scheduled for 1pm at Bowdens Park, has yet to be re-arranged and the club issued a statement at 09:30 that morning which read - “the playing surface is unplayable for the club’s scheduled fixture against Bishops Lydeard this afternoon.

"The conditions would have been unsafe to the players and deteriorated to such an extent that it would have been farcical.

"In this morning’s pitch inspection, the ball was not bouncing at all in the whole left-hand channel."



Mawford added: “Not having a game during the Christmas period has been a bit of a blow to the football club if we are honest.

"The Boxing Day fixture normally draws in a good crowd, and we needed the games as a team to bounce back from previous results."

He continued: "That said, it gives us a chance to get a few players to fitness and nurse a few knocks. We are hopeful of seeing both George Booth and Simon McElroy back towards the end of January and that will give the boys a boost.

"Hopefully with the enforced break, the pitch will be given the time to recover and can help us during our home fixtures.

“I hope that everyone involved with Cheddar has had a Happy Christmas and I wish everyone all the best for the New Year”

It is understood that Cheddar’s first match of the New Year at Gillingham Town on Monday January 4 will now not go ahead due to COVID issues in the Gillingham camp.

Again, no date has yet been set for the match rearrangement. As things stand it looks like the next game will be held on January 8 at Lebeq United.