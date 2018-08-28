Advanced search

Weston runners enjoy Boxing Day event in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 10:39 31 December 2018

Clevedon Boxing Day Road Race, start of the main race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

While most people were regretting the fourth mince pie and second helpings of sprouts, 57 of Weston Athletic Club’s members headed north to Clevedon to take on the traditional four mile Boxing Day race around the town.

A firm favourite in the racing calendar, the race attracts runners from far and wide and always has a special festive feel.

Mild and calm conditions this year, coupled with hard work in training, proved a winning combination for Weston’s runners, with many recording their best times for the race.

First to finish for the club in 23.31 was Matt Wheeler, bringing a successful year of racing to a very fitting conclusion with yet another personal best to add to his 2018 collection.

Rob Furlong and Richard Taylor were not far behind with Rob crossing the line in 24.10 and Richard in 24.29. Rob also bagged another best to bolster his 2018 list.

Meanwhile, the club’s women also enjoyed a successful morning with Susan Duncan finishing in a superb time of 25.14 completing her clean sweep of personal bests in 2018.

Michelle Fryer followed close behind in 27.39 and Nia Davies in 28.11, with Michelle squeezing out another personal best 14 seconds quicker than last year.

Also worthy of mention is Carol O’Leary’s performance which earned her yet another age category win – the last of many in 2018 after a very successful, speedy and consistent year’s racing.

The next races in the Weston prom run series take place on January 17.

The main five-mile race at 7.30pm is preceded by the junior one-mile race at 6.45pm.

Runners can enter online at www.westonac.co.uk/promrun or in person on the night at the Bay Café at the Tropicana on Weston seafront.

