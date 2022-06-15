Bradley and Cureton star for Winscombe in Taunton St Andrews win

Liam Cureton scored his first 50 for Winscombe since his return to the club after a 10+ year absence. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Rob Bradley and Liam Cureton starred as Winscombe claimed a five-wicket win over Taunton St Andrews seconds at the Rec on Saturday.

Winscombe, led by Ben Goodrum in the absence of Jack Fraser, asked TSA to bat and when George Fox cleaned bowled Martin Jenkins all looked good.

However, a century partnership between Kevin Parsons and Daniel Godfrey changed things dramatically and at the halfway stage the score was 111-1 and a big score looked on.

Disciplined bowling and fielding turned things round as Parsons (38) fell in the first over after drinks caught behind by Robin Scanlon off Mike Coe and Godfrey (61) holed out to a fine catch by Fin Mayo off Matt Lunn.

Coe (1-26) and Lunn (1-24) turned the screw as the innings stalled and then collapsed, with Bradley (3-19) producing some brilliant death bowling in a spell for four overs as TSA finished on 199-7 from 45 overs.

Winscombe lost an early wicket in a fine spell from Charlie Williams but a watchful Tom Hall joined a fluent Cureton to see off the opening bowlers.

They put on 67 when Hall (25) fell lbw playing back to leg spinner Nathan Yarde and Mayo was caught driving making the score 79-3.

Calm heads and a partnership were required and Cureton was unperturbed, accumulating nicely and showing his class with a number of classical on drives which allowed Bradley to play himself in.

By the time Cureton was surprisingly dismissed for 57, his first 50 since his return to the club after a 10-plus year absence, Bradley was set.

With his trademark off drive to the fore, he accelerated the scoring rate and saw Winscombe to their target in the 39th over.

Bradley finished 64 not out off 63 balls as Winscombe secured a 32-point win and returned to second in the table, closing the gap on leaders Trull, who lost to Butleigh.

Winscombe seconds saw understrength side defeated by nine wickets at Wemdon on Saturday.

Batting first, they were 143 all out as Dave Bailey (38) top scored, with contributions from Ed Bourton (28), Chris Howard (25) and debutant Nathan Kemp (20).

Wemdon eased to victory, with debutant Ethan Dovidio the pick of Winscombe’s bowlers and Joe O’Neill also bowling well.

The match was notable for the numbers of youngsters in the side, with the two debutants performing well alongside Ben Osmond who debuted last week.

Unfortunately, Sunday's league game was cancelled but Winscombe's 35-point default win left them seventh in the Division Six table.