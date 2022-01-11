Brean assistant professional Heseltine-Smith wins maiden PGA event

Brean Golf Club assistant professional Josh Heseltine-Smith won his first PGA event on his fourth start. - Credit: Brean GC

Brean Golf Club assistant professional Josh Heseltine-Smith picked up his maiden professional win in a Gloucester & Somerset PGA event played over the Old Course at Minchinhampton in Gloucestershire recently.

The year one PGA trainee secured victory with a stableford score of 38 points which was one clear of Filton duo Giuseppe Licata and Mark Pitcher and Ross Langdon.

Heseltine-Smith, who turned professional in mid October, secured his first win on just his fourth start.

Despite never having played the Old Course before the Somerset based Welshman found it very much to his liking carding six birdies along the way to victory.

Head Pro Andrew March also played in the event and finished in a tie for ninth after scoring 34 points.

The result did see him drop a place in the Total Triumph Order of Merit to third but he remains in a strong position as the season heads to a conclusion in April.

A wet weekend saw both the planned competitions shelved as Brean's course was closed but the seniors got their 2022 campaign off and running earlier in the week with two events being completed.

Dave Cogger marked his debut appearance with a win in their first medal of 2022. A damp and breezy start cleared in a cold dry morning and the left hander posted a very tidy nett 66 to take victory.

He won by two from Mike Allen with Vincent Ford defeating Brian Reeves for third after a countback on 72.

Alan Evans won the January Seniors Stableford on a bitterly cold and damp Thursday morning.

Evans carded 40 points to win by three from Mike Allen, which completed a pair of runner up finishes for Allen in the January monthly events.

Third place was claimed on countback by John Cranley ahead of Mats Mattsson after both had posted 36 points.