Brean B claim home double win to seal Avalon League Division Five title

A stunning weekend double home win sealed the Avalon League Division Five title for the Brean B team.

The side, led by Brian Read, completed their 2022 fixtures with two home fixtures over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday they faced Minehead who were sitting in third place and a comprehensive 4.5-0.5 win all but secured the title.

They followed that with a 5-0 whitewash of Cricket St Thomas on Sunday and it could yet be two league titles in 2022 for Brean in the coming days.

Dan Broom's men concluded their Division Two fixtures with an emphatic 5-0 home win over Worlebury Allstars on Saturday.

This meant nearest challengers Taunton & Pickeridge had to repeat that scoreline in their final game to prevent Brean A from winning the League and gaining promotion to the top flight.

Brean are awaiting final confirmation of that result before any celebrations can begin.

It was a weekend of Super Series competition at the club as Steve Martin scored an excellent 45 points to take top spot overall and lead Division Two.

He was three clear of Tim Amy in second with Mel Brown another point back in third.

In the top flight it was a victory for Nathan Pickering with 41 points to strengthen his position at the top of the overall points table.

He won by one from Phil Barry with Mats Mattson taking third on 39.

The best score of the day came from Rob Perry in Division Two with a superb 48 courtesy of a great day on the greens.

Perry led Ian Adams by three with Keith Sargeant one point further back in third.

Division One went to Steve Jones with a 44-point return, one clear of Tony Richards, with Pete Barton another point back in third.

Eight teams of senior golfers took to the course on Thursday armed with their set of clubs and a dice, which was the deciding factor on which drive was taken on each hole.

A little bit of luck was needed to produce a low score and the numbers certainly fell in favour of the winning team who returned a superb nett score of 49, three clear of the rest.

The team of Tony McCann, Ian Adams, Chris Stephens and Ken Rouse led seniors captain John Cranley, Sue Wright, Kevin Davies and Martyn Brown.

In third, with a score of 53, was Allen Fellingham, Vincent Ford, Mark Elvins and Joan Maxwell.