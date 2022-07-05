Brean enjoy Super Avalon Sunday with wins all across the board

Both of Brean's Avalon League teams were in action on the opening Sunday in July and enjoyable positive results.

The Division Two side graced their home turf as they faced Enmore Park, a team they beat 4.5-0.5 in May in the reverse fixture.

At Brean they were even more ruthless securing a 5-0 whitewash over their Bridgwater-based visitors to maintain their position at the top of the table with two home ties remaining this season.

The Division Five team travelled to South Somerset to face Cricket St Thomas and trailed 2-1 after the first three games were completed.

Postmen Dan West and Simon Copping delivered the equalising point before team captain Brian Read and Neil Barker won to secure a vital 3-2 away win.

Like the Division Two side they have also moved to the head of their table thanks to that result.

Brean's Ladies held their Open Bowmaker with two scores to count on each hole and a haul of 71 points was enough to secure top spot for visiting trio Jackie Walker, Gail Proctor and Lo Dallacco.

They won by a single point from two teams who both handed in scores of 70.

Countback rules declared the runners-up to be Brean members Sue Wright and Liz Blackwell alongside former Brean member Eileen Parnell.

Patsy Hurst, Linda Sage and Samantha Needle (Stockwood Vale) finished in third place.