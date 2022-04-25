Holders Brean progress in Seniors Somerset Bowl with Saltford thrashing

Brean Golf Club began their defence of the Seniors Somerset Bowl title against Saltford last weekend.

With many the visitors making their first visit to Brean, the hosts used their local knowledge to full advantage to whitewash their opponents 5-0.

All bar one of Brean's final-winning team were entrusted by captain Leighton Jenkins and all delivered wins to carry them into the next round.

Seniors captain elect Ian Rogers led the way in the Young Pape Trophy, played under the bogey scoring format.

Rogers beat the course by five and his nearest rival by one to claim the silverware, presented in joint memory of two past Brean seniors Geoff Young and Wally Pape.

Barry Brindley was runner-up on plus-four with Martyn Brown completing the top three with his score of plus-two.

Dan Harper claimed a debut win in his first competition since becoming a member as he topped the monthly stableford on a difficult day for scoring.

Harper returned 39 points to lead the way in Division Two, three clear of Tony Richards and five ahead of third-placed Rob Perry.

Captain-elect Gordy Wheelaghan was the only other player to beat his handicap in the event and 38 points gave him the Division Three award.

He was two clear of Dave Bradley, who took second on countback ahead of Paul Bacon and Steve Barker.

Just 31 points was enough to secure Division One honours for Steve Jones, who needed countback to pip Dave Porter on the back nine with Leighton Jenkins doing the same to Scott Miles to take third on 30.

The three divisional winners, subject to availability, will now have the opportunity represent Brean in the Sports Celebrity Am on June 8 alongside club captain Pete Barton.

The trio of Neil Barker, Tony McCann and Bob Pelzer came out on top of the Super Series Scramble played on Sunday.

They defied the returning difficult breeze that hampered many rounds in the previous day's competition to score a nett 53.

Pete Dunn, John Ham and Tony Richards were one shot behind, while third place was decided on countback after two scores of 55 and went to three generations of the Jones family.

David, Paul and young Isla Jones had the better back nine to relegate Simon Eydes, Ryan Mogg and Nick Aspey into fourth.