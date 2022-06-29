Ford picks up Brean GC Seniors June Medal

Brean GC Seniors took part in the June Medal in beautiful sunny weather and the scoring seemed to follow suit with a number of entries below par last week.

The best of the bunch was Vincent Ford who brought back an impressive nett 64. Second place was then taken up by Michael Short, who also remained under par, with a nett 68.

After a countback on the back nine holes it was Graham Exton who just pipped John Ham to third place and the only two of the day was by Roger Phillips on the 14th.

The Ladies June Medal saw two players at the top battling it out and in the end Millie Jones did just enough with a nett 69 to fend off second place Lyn Bird who carded a nett 70.

The top three was rounded out by Sue Wright after a countback with Gail Mason and Beverly Cranley.