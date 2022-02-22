Fairchild storms to victory in Brean's two senior competitions

Chris Fairchild enjoyed a good week as he blew everyone away to become the winner of both Brean Golf Club senior competitions last week.

The Seniors February Medal was played with some fairly persistent rain for company for much of the round.

The predicted forecast that it would clear mid-morning tempted a few to don the waterproofs and head out only to find the precipitation stuck around a bit longer than expected.

For Fairchild, though, it proved no hindrance as he compiled a superb nett 66 to take the victory. He actually fared better when the weather was at its poorest during the morning as he won by five from Matt Haskins.

Seniors captain John Cranley had to settle for third place after he finished two further back.

Haskins scored the only two of the day and this was actually the first one in senior competitions during 2022, therefore he scooped the quadruple rolled-over pot.

Two days later after Storm Dudley had gone through, Fairchild joined forces with Chris Stephens to win Thursday's Seniors Winter League Betterball event.

In what has proved to be a successful week for Fairchild his partnership with Stephens returned a nett 63 which was matched by Vincent Ford and Trevor Pitt.

A back nine countback saw 'Team Chris' prevail and take top spot with Neil Barker and Tony Higgins placing third after their nett 64.

Higgins had a claim for shot of the day in the breezy conditions as his approach with his new Callaway wedge disappeared into the hole for an eagle two at the 10th.

With eight Seniors Winter League events now completed it sees Vincent Ford leading the overall points table but with four others within seven points of him it will be a close run finish with three events remaining.