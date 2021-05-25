Broom beats Barton as Brean begin new series

Published: 5:00 PM May 25, 2021

With Brean deciding not to play their Avalon League matches in 2021 due to the pandemic the two teams have created a five-match 'Avalon Series' against each other to be played over the summer on home turf.

The first of these saw Dan Broom's A team face Pete Barton's B team, with honours shared at 2.5-2.5 after being played in the usual jovial Brean spirit.

It also served as a fitting tribute to remember fellow member Nigel Hodges who had passed away in the early hours of Saturday after succumbing to his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. The second match in the series is scheduled for early June.

Ater being cancelled due to the fixture congestion following lockdown in Spring of last year, the annual Bone of Contention Men v Ladies fixture was played on Sunday.

In cold and damp conditions of late May, Dave Morgan's team prevailed over the Ladies ably led by Linda Edmondson by a 3.5-1.5 scoreline after a close contest.

Away from the team golf, Bob Pelzer enjoyed a successful weekend having armed himself with a new Callaway Epic Max driver on Saturday and used it to great effect to win the Super Series Stableford.

Pelzer scored 39 points, with the standard Brean breeze strengthening as the day progressed, and was matched by fellow early starter Keith Sargeant who finished second on countback.

Dave Keirle was one back in third, while four players posted 37 points and Martin Kennelly took fourth on countback ahead of John Ham, Kevin Davies and Ian Adams.

Only one two was recorded on the day, so Tony Osborne's birdie on the 14th saw him scoop a return of just over £40.

Aaron Puddy beat the course by six and the rest of the field by two to win Sunday's Super Series Bogey competition.

The tall left hander built his winning score on the back of a very impressive front nine which saw him race to the turn in a score of +5.

Coming home the birdie run wasn't quite as fruitful but he still improved his score to reach his winning number of +6, which also denied Pelzer a weekend double as he followed up Saturday's win with second place on countback.

Neill Williams continued to threaten to record his maiden Brean win, matching Pelzer's +4 score, but had to settle for third place as another in-form player in Dave Porter took fourth on +3.

Millie Jones collected a May double as she added the Monthly Stableford to her earlier Medal win with 33 points on the Alternate Day to win by a single point from captain Edmondson.

Third place went to Lyn Bird after a countback with Debbie Windmill.

Barry Fellows and Tim Amy defied stormy conditions to be the only players to beat their handicaps in the second round of the Seniors Captains Cup, on a very breezy and often wet morning.

Fellows scored a very impressive gross 77 giving for a winning nett 66 and a one-stroke victory over Amy, with John Procter (nett 71) third. The final round is scheduled for June to decide the overall winner.