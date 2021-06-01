Brown and Procter lead way for seniors at Brean

Published: 5:00 PM June 1, 2021

Mel Brown and John Procter led the way in the May Seniors Stableford at Brean in pleasant warm and sunny weather.

Both scored 43 points and for Brown it saw a welcome return to form after a frustrating couple of months on the course.

A steady 18 points on the front nine didn't suggest a great change was on the cards, but a superb 25 points on the homeward run included six straight nett birdies to finish to alter things greatly.

It gave him a three-point cushion over Tim Amy, steadily chipping away at his handicap index with a string of improving scores, with Jeff Milton (39) third.

The story was similar for Procter as he matched the impressive 18/25 split of Brown with a back nine containing two nett eagles and a two at the 17th after a dropped shot at the 10th.

You may also want to watch:

Procter was four points clear of Mats Mattsson, with seniors captain elect John Cranley three points further back in third.

Saturday gave members a chance to play some of their club knockout matches as those not doing so took part in the Pro Shop Stableford.

Good weather saw a large field enter with half the entrants matching or bettering their handicap as some fantastic scores were returned and Ian Rogers topped the lot with an incredible 48 points made up of 23 going out and 25 coming home.

Out in one of first groups in the morning, Lee Vaughn must have thought he'd done enough to take the spoils when he signed for 46 points, but he had to settle for second with Lee Roberts Neale third on 45.

Rob Perry (44), Adam Cox (43) and Brian Read (42), who edged out Steve Barker on countback, took the other prizes.

A total of 52 players took to the course on another glorious day for the second Pro-Shop Stableford of the Bank Holiday weekend.

And there were more brilliant scores returned with over half the field equalling or bettering their handicaps as Mattsson took first place with 47 points.

Millie Jones continued the great form that has seen her win prizes in the Ladies Section this season by scoring 46 points to hold off new member Jake Taylor-Price on countback for second place.

Brown, hot off his Stableford win during the week, continued his good scoring to take fourth on 43 points, with Neil Barker fifth with 42.