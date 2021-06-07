Barker, Davies on top in Brean Stableford

Published: 9:00 AM June 7, 2021

Neil Barker (left) and Kevin Davies (right) were the leading duo at Brean's Saturday Stableford - Credit: Andrew March

Kevin Davies and Neil Barker finished top of the shop in the June Monthly Stableford at Brean.

The duo both scored 41 points to win Divisions Two and Three respectively, as Barker enjoyed the largest winning margin of all some five points better off than runner-up Barrie Tucker.

Mike Hurman was third on countback while Davies, armed with new custom-fitted irons, had a single point advantage over Tony Aimson, who was two clear of in-form Dave Mann and Mel Brown.

Club champion Dan Broom warmed up nicely for the defence of his title next weekend by claiming the Division One award with 40 points, three clear of Pete Barton with Adam Cox third on 35.

It was a weekend win double for Davies as he added a Sunday Super Series victory to his Stableford win of 24 hours earlier.

Playing from the yellow tees this time he notched an impressive 47 points to win by two from Les Byrne who, like Davies, is also enjoying his new set of irons to relegate Brown (44) to third.

Fourth place went to John Ham (42), with Mike Bromley scoring 41 in his first competition since joining the club to end up fifth.

After honours finished even in the opening Avalon Series game, the Pete Barton-led B team won the second fixture 3-2, with Dan Broom's men no doubt out for revenge in match three in early July.

The Brean pairing of Lyn Bird and Eileen Parnell have progressed to round four of the Ladies Daily Mail Foursomes after a third-round win over a Clevedon pairing.

Bird and Parnell travelled up the North Somerset coast to take on their opponents on their own course and enjoyed a fruitful day on the greens which ultimately led to a 3&2 victory.

They now await the draw for the next round which could see them venturing further afield as the last Somerset pairing in the competition.

Mel Brown, after a few weeks of struggles, has hit top form and won the Vic Rowe Trophy for the best overall score in the Seniors June Stableford.

He took top spot in Division Two, one clear of Ken Ponter and two ahead of third-placed John Ham.

John Procter's 41 points took first place in the top flight as he enjoyed a four-point advantage over nearest challengers John Cranley and Brian Read, who were separated by countback.