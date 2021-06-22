Richards makes mark in latest medal event at Brean

Published: 1:00 PM June 22, 2021

Brean Golf Club has seen plenty of competitive action in recent weeks - Credit: Brean GC

Tony Richards claimed the June Medal at Brean with a round of nett 65 for top spot in Division Two.

Ian Adams was two shots back in second, pipping Ian Rogers on countback, as Steve Martin's nett 66 took Division Three honours by one.

Mark Ashley was second on countback ahead of Dave Bradley after both shot 67, while Dan Broom took the top flight with the same score (gross 72) to complete a double after his June Stableford success.

Captain elect Barry Fellows was second on 68, with Matt Haskins (71) in third place.

The Triangular match made a return to Brean's calendar on Saturday after being one of many events to fall by the wayside in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Dave Morgan's men did battle with Linda Edmondson's Ladies and Mike Short's seniors in the stableford event, with the best six scores from each team counting towards the overall average.

Each team played from a different set of tees and the Seniors, who used the yellow tees, won with an average of just under 40, aided by four of their players surpassing the 40-point mark led by Ian Adams on 44.

Lyn Bird had 42 points as the Ladies averaged 37.33 and Adam Cox and Chris Fairchild (39) led the men as they averaged 35.

Almost three quarters of the field either matched or bettered their handicaps in the latest Super Series round also played on Saturday.

In the Bogey event the winning score was an very impressive +8 by Derrick Dunning, with Dave Bradley the runner-up on +7 ahead of Nigel Ellis on countback.

Barrie Tucker was fourth ahead of Leighton Jenkins on countback after both returned +5.

The Seniors Texas Scramble was claimed by the trio of Ron Edmondson, Trevor Pitt and Chris Stephens on Thursday with an excellent score of 55.5.

They held just over a stroke winning advantage over Graham Exton, Vincent Ford and Jeff Milton, with Mats Mattsson, Tony Higgins and Tim Amy in third another 0.2 back.

Lyn Bird and Eileen Parnell are forming a formidable partnership in Ladies Knockout Matchplay games and, after making excellent progress in the Daily Mail Foursomes, they beat a Burnham & Berrow pairing 6&5 in the Somerset Ladies County Centenary plate at Worlebury.

They had defeated the same duo in the Daily Mail event earlier in the year and face Clevedon in the next round at Long Sutton on a date yet to be arranged.