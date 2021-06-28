More to cheer for Brown at Brean

Published: 5:00 PM June 28, 2021

Brean Golf Club has seen plenty of competitive action in recent weeks - Credit: Brean GC

Mel Brown completed the June Seniors double at Brean by adding the Medal win to his earlier Stableford triumph.

An impressive gross score of 80 equated to a nett 62 which saw him comfortably finish at the head of the Division One charts, four ahead of Matt Haskins as Mark Banczyk-Gee took third on 67.

Only one player broke par in Division Two, as Bill Marlow returned a winning nett 66 for a four-shot victory over Steve Barker, with Bill Cocking (71) third.

After the postponement of inter-club matches when the pandemic began the seniors have now restarted their fixture list and had a mixed bag of results in their opening three games.

They have proved very strong at home, with Weston and Tall Pines both beaten, but Mike Short's men didn't travel too well in their only away fixture and suffered a heavy defeat on a drizzly day at Oake Manor.

Not so long ago 50 stableford points in a betterball event was almost unheard of but now, mainly it seems thanks to the new World Handicap System, it has become the norm for a winning score.

The Super Series betterball on Saturday was no exception as Barrie Tucker and John Ham had a half century to their name thanks to two halves of 25.

The husband and wife team of Bill and Shirley Marlow were second on a back nine countback on 49 points ahead of Alan Eboe and Mark Ashley, with Clive Goode and Nigel Ellis taking fourth on 48.

Damp weather restricted numbers in the Super Series Stableford on Sunday but the leading four players all topped the 40-point mark.

Countbacks over the back nine were required for first and third places, with Andrew Pound prevailing ahead of Paul Bacon after they posted 42 points.

Leighton Jenkins took third ahead of Neil Williams after they scored 41 each.

The mixed Jubilee Plate was contested on Sunday, with a greensomes stableford being the format, and scoring was very close as just two points separated the leading four pairs.

Chris Stephens teamed up with Sue Wright for a winning score of 39 points to take the silverware, one point ahead of playing partners Trevor Pitt and Lyn Bird.

Ron and Linda Edmondson held off Steve and Gail Mason on countback for third after both pairs scored 37 points.