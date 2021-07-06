Local golfers lead way at Brean Ladies Open and Seniors Open

Published: 12:00 PM July 6, 2021

Brean members Shirley Marlow and Beverly Cranley teamed up with Pat Cooke (Maxstoke Park) to win the Ladies Open at Brean.

The trio scored 76 points to pip Carole Short, Lyn Bird and guest Sharron McVie (Sherborne) by one, as Cricket St Thomas duo Kay Fawcett and Ellie Langford took third alongside Brean's Eileen Parnell on 69.

Brean are due to host two Somerset Ladies events later this year and a team of committee members Sue Stilwell (Weston), Jackie McDonald (Mendip Spring) and Janet Fear (Worlebury) finished fourth with 68 points.

Stockwood Vale's Samantha Needle, Lynda Sage and Patricia Hurst claimed the final prize on 67 points.

Over 80 golfers from a host of clubs contested the Seniors Open, with locals faring best and Tim Amy coming out on top with 46 points.

Tim Amy won the Seniors Open at Brean - Credit: Brean GC

Amy, entering his second year as a member at Brean, claimed the Bill Martin Trophy by three points from Brian Read, who took the Veterans Trophy for his efforts.

Trevor Searle (42) took third ahead of club chairman Trevor Pitt (41), who claimed the Nicoll Trophy for leading 65 to 69-year-old.

John Procter also scored 41 points and finished fifth on countback.

Sandwell Park's Kelvin Dando (38) took the leading visitor award, ahead of Long Ashton's Stephen Knight as Christopher Strickland (Wells) took third on 36.

Tony Aimson carded an impressive nett 60 to win the July Medal, topping Division Three by four strokes from Steve Mason and Steve Barker.

Nine-handicapper Scott Miles won Division One with nett 61, bogeying the final hole to miss out on matching the course par gross.

Leighton Jenkins was two shots back, as Steve Eley edged out Pete Barton for third following their nett 64s.

Roy Fletcher won Division Two on countback from Barrie Tucker, with Chris Fairchild third on 69.

Mike Hurman won the Super Series Stableford with 45 points, three clear of Tony Higgins and four ahead of Dave Mann.

Chris Baker took fourth ahead of Steve Jones on countback after both scored 40 points.

The Avalon Series is all square after Dan Broom's men avenged an earlier loss to Pete Barton's men with a 3.5-1.5 win, with the last two games in August.

Mats Mattsson won the June Midweek Stableford with 44 points, with Keith Sargeant second on countback from Murray Parsons as eight players scored 42.