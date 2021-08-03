Brean duo maintain progress in Daily Mail foursomes

Published: 5:00 PM August 3, 2021

Brean's Lyn Bird and Eileen Parnell moved into round seven of the Daily Mail Foursomes after another win on Monday.

They entertained a St Enodoc pairing on home turf and dispatched them back to Cornwall on the end of a 3&2 defeat.

They now await to hear who they face in the next round of the National knockout event, but lost in the county knockout event, the Coronation Plate, by a 4&3 margin to a Clevedon pair at Long Sutton.

Ron Edmondson won the Veterans Trophy with an impressive 43 points amd as the leading player over 70 he was awarded the silverware and finished two points clear of the next best Veteran in Jeff Milton.

Runner-up in the stableford on the day with 42 points was 'youngster' Sam Grosvenor who is still a few years light of being eligible to win this Trophy!

Steve Jones produced a superb round of 74 for victory in the August Medal and his nett 62 saw him finish five clear of Barry Fellows, who pipped Leighton Jenkins on countback, in Division One.

Tony Richards enjoyed top spot in Division Two with a nett 65 but only had one stroke to spare over Steve Hill, who was three clear of third-placed Trevor Pitt.

Another Jones almost topped the leaderboard in Division Three as Steve's son Zak posted a nett 67.

But Steve Barker shaded a back nine countback to take the win and deny young Jones the chance to match his father. Third place went to Chris Baker ahead of Andrew Pound on another countback.

In the Pro Shop Stableford, Scott Miles claimed first place on countback from Grosvenor after both returned 43 points and he also scored the only two of the day at the seventh to collect that pot as well.

In-form Miles prevailed on the countback as the bulk of Grosvenor's scoring was done in a superb opening nine holes of 25 points as third place went to Kevin Davies.

Brean hosted the Paul Wynne Memorial event on Saturday, staged annually to remember the late brother of Brean member Eamonn, and 70 golfers mostly from Brean, Fosseway and Burnham & Berrow took to the course in the two-ball scramble event.

Final scoring was a close run thing but just one of the 34 pairs dipped under the 60 mark with Brean's Andy Chapple and Fosseway's Paul Rose taking the victory with their nett 59.

Runners-up were Brean duo Leighton Jenkins and Dave Jones as they won a countback with club captain Dave Morgan and Martyn Cahill (Burnham & Berrow) after both scored 60.

Fourth place was claimed after a seven-way countback by Tom Chapman and Fred Ford on 61.

Following the presentations an excellent meal was served in the Country Club before a Race Night event was enjoyed by members and guests.

Proceeds were donated to the Captains Charities of St Margarets Hospice and PETAL and this saw the fund boosted by a four-figure sum on the day.