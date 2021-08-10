Brean duo bag Somerset Senior Ladies Betterball prize

Published: 5:00 PM August 10, 2021

Linda Edmondson (left) and Beryl Richards (right) won the Somerset Senior Ladies betterball at Brean - Credit: Brean GC

Brean's Linda Edmondson and county delegate Beryl Richards teamed up at short notice to win the Somerset Senior Ladies Betterball.

Twice delayed due to the pandemic, the event saw 18 pairs battle it out, with Edmondson and Richards filling a space vacated by an injured duo and gelling perfectly to score 44 points.

Wells duo Linda Wright and Diane Ramsay finished three points back in second, with Jill Paul and Marlene Ewens (Taunton & Pickeridge) pipping Bath's Faye Galley and Lesley Roebuck to third on countback after both pairs scored 39 points.

Shirley Marlow defied the Brean breeze to win the Ladies August Medal with a superb nett 68, one clear of Millie Jones and club champion Lyd Bird, who was third on countback.

And Pete Dunn came out on top in the Senior Chairman's Cup, as the only player to reach 40 points in tricky conditions, as Bob Toller took second place, one clear of Brian Read.

The annual Seniors Away Day took place at Mendip Spring, with over 30 Brean members making the short trip.

The RW Taylor Shield went to Les Byrne for his 42 points, four more than Ron Edmondson, seniors captain elect John Cranley and Leighton Jenkins, who finished in that order on countback.

Close to 100 golfers gathered to remember the late Keith Porter and contest the Boom Boom Cup Scramble on Saturday.

A total of 24 teams competed on a mainly dry morning, slightly spoilt by a shower as most came to the end of their rounds, with countback needed to separate the top four.

Adam Cox, Ashley Cox and CJ Organ won the Boom Boom Cup at Brean. Not pictured Ryan Edwards - Credit: Brean GC

Brothers Adam and Ashley Cox, CJ Organ and Ryan Edwards claimed top spot with nett 50, ahead of Scott Miles, Chris Fairchild, Gordy Wheelaghan and Bob Pelzer, who were marginally ahead of Dave Porter, Steve Eley, Simon Baunton and Tom Marshfield.

Claiming the fourth-place prize were a quartet of Joneses, including experienced Dave and Eric, as well as juniors Millie and Zak.

Mike Porter, father of Keith, also took part and presented prizes to the winners, thanking everyone for taking part and praising the excellent condition of the course.

Matt Haskins won the Super Series Stableford on Sunday with 40 points on another breezy day.

Chris Baker took second place on countback from club chairman Trevor Pitt after both scored 38, with Zak Jones fourth on 37.

Pete Barton's B team edged themselves back in front after the fourth rubber of the Avalon Series, winning by three games to two on Sunday to take into the final game later this month.