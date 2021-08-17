Mann makes his mark on Brean's monthly stableford

Published: 7:00 AM August 17, 2021

A 42-point return from Dave Mann proved to be the best score of the day in the August Monthly Stableford at Brean.

In reasonably calm, dry and warm conditions on Saturday the 20-handicapper secured his second stableford win of the year as he headed home Stewart Garrett by two points, who was a single point clear of third-placed Andrew Pound.

Marc Birt set the early pace in Division Two and claimed top spot on countback with 41 points, matched late in the day by Sam Grosvenor.

Another countback was needed to decide third with Brian Read getting the nod over Tony McCann and Pete Dunn after all scored 39.

The name Broom heading a Division One scorechart in 2021 is no rare sight but this time it was Tom who claimed the spoils, surviving a final hole disaster to return a very steady 39 points for victory.

Ever steady Leighton Jenkins was second on 38 with Dave Porter taking third one point further back.

Under the new handicap system Texas Scramble events seem to be close run affairs with the leading four teams requiring a countback to decide the winners in the Margaret Copp Chalice.

Nett scores of 49 were the popular number and the quartet of Neil Barker, Steve, Millie and Zak Jones secured the win ahead of Bev and John Cranley alongside Don Edmondson and Carole Short.

Simon Baunton, Dave Bidgood, Jeff Read and Eric Jones took third place prize money, with Graham Foy, Mel Brown, Bob Masterman and Kevin Griffiths the final 49 scoring team who missed out on the prizes.

The August Seniors Stableford went to Jeff Milton courtesy of his impressive 42 points for top spot in Division Two, two clear of Alan Eboe, the only other player to reach 40 points on the day. Third place went to John Foskett with 35.

Scoring was much closer in Division One with the top seven separated by just two points.

Barrie Tucker topped the scorecharts with 39, one clear of the quartet of Mike Hurman, Sam Grosvenor, Mike Allen and John Procter.

Dave Morgan's team fell to defeat in their Somerset Bowl quarter-final at Isle of Wedmore on Sunday, losing 3-2 after a very close-fought battle.