Brean seniors seal Somerset Bowl semi-final spot

Published: 5:00 PM August 24, 2021

Brean Seniors reached the semi-finals of the Somerset Bowl with a home win over Worlebury.

Trevor Pitt's side won a close match, with the majority of the games going to the final hole, by three games to two and face Farrington for a place in the final.

Brean's winners were the pairings of John Cranley/Sam Grosvenor, Matt Haskins/John Cullinan and Chris Fairchild/Leighton Jenkins.

Bob Toller mastered windy conditions best to secure the August Seniors Medal with an impressive nett 64 to take Division Two honours.

Toller was one clear of John Ham, who was two clear of third-placed Alan Eboe, and Ham's 65 was matched by Mel Brown who topped the Division One charts.

You may also want to watch:

Brown showed a welcome return to top form as he headed home Mark Banczyk-Gee by two strokes, with seniors club champion Barrie Tucker third on 70.

Millie Jones won the Ladies August Stableford with a superb 42 points, built around a strong opening nine which she covered in just 35 strokes for 24 points.

A couple of holes tripped her up coming home, but a strong finish sealed a comfortable seven-point win and a reduction to her handicap index.

The Grandmothers Trophy was secured by second-placed Joan Maxwell with 35 points as captain elect Bev Cranley held off Gail Mason for third on countback with 33.

The first event of the Open weekend double header saw 25 teams take part in an Open Bowmaker.

Brean members dominated the upper echelons of the leaderboard on Saturday as Dave Glasby, Clive Goode and Phil Barry won with a score of 114, one ahead of Steve Barker, Mark Elvins and Mendip Spring member Steve Bawden.

Tim Amy joined forces with Marc Birt and Kevin Davies to take third on 116 with Pitt, Kevin Griffiths and Jez Clift rounding out the prizes on 117.

The annual Mixed Pairs Open was well supported on Sunday with over 20 pairs from all over the local area taking part.

The customary Brean breeze made life difficult for a few participants but home members Eileen Parnell and Vincent Ford mastered it beautifully to compile a winning 46 points and take the Anniversary Bowl.

Chasing them hard were Stockwood Vale duo John and Bet Gazzard who were the leading visiting pair on the day with 44 points, a score was matched by Brean's husband-and-wife duo Bill and Shirley Marlow who were second on countback.

John and Bev Cranley were third on 43 points, as Lyn Bird and Barry Fellows took the final prize with 41.

Postmen Simon Copping and Dan West teamed up to deliver victory in the Pro Shop Betterball on Sunday which ran alongside the Mixed event.

The duo posted a superb combined stableford score of 46 from the white tees, two clear of nearest challengers club captain Dave Morgan and Brian Read.

Tony Richards and Andy Chapple also scored 44 points but had to settle for third on countback.