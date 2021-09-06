Brean pair pipped in Wales, but duo take Down Trophy

Published: 12:00 PM September 6, 2021

Brean's quest for the Daily Mail Foursomes finally came to an end in the seventh round for Lyn Bird and Eileen Parnell in South Wales.

The duo continued their adventure into the unknown as they travelled to take on a pair representing Cardiff Golf Club and the result was not decided until the final putt on the final green.

But sadly the tie went the way of the Welsh club who admitted the game was far tougher than they had ever expected it to be!

It was better news for the Brean Seniors who have made it through to their first ever Somerset Bowl Final after winning their semi-final at Farrington Park by a 5-0 scoreline.

Led by Trevor Pitt, they played some superb golf on foreign soil, watched by seniors captain Mike Short and other supporters and await news of the final opponents and venue.

Don Edmondson and Sam Grosvenor combined to win the penultimate Open competition of 2021 with a nett score of 60 in the two-man Scramble that is the Seniors Pairs.

They had to survive a back nine countback before top spot was confirmed as fellow Brean members Matt Haskins and Leighton Jenkins handed in the same score.

Local players dominated the prizes with third place going to Chris Stephens and Mel Brown after another countback ahead of Chris Fairchild and Barry Fellows.

John Leech (Worlebury) and Steve Paraskeva (Saltford) joined forces to take the leading visiting pair prize after a nett 62.

The common theme of countback being needed to decide a winner continued when the coveted D&C Open trophy was contested on Saturday.

A large field took to the course in fairly benign conditions and scoring was expected to be low, but a level par return still secured a top-10 finish.

The two leading scores were nett 62s with Brian Read and then Lee Roberts-Neale seeing that score against their name.

Unfortunately for Roberts-Neale a stumble on the homeward nine saw Read claim the trophy as he carefully navigated his way around the course while third-placed John Cullinan rued a couple of errors early in his nett 63.

Cullinan did take the prize for best gross score on the day with 76 winning on countback ahead of Ryan Flowers (Pontnewyyd).

In fourth place - but third in the nett event - was Rob Perry (65), ahead of Roger Broom (66), after early clubhouse leader Simon Baunton was overhauled and finished fifth with Stewart Garrett (68) collecting the final prize in sixth.

Fellows was third in the gross section on 78, one clear of Leighton Jenkins.

The first of the Summer Knockout Finals needed extra time to decide the winners as Jerry Brueford and Roy Fletcher faced Tim Amy and Mark Banczyk-Gee for one of the oldest trophies in the club.

Having navigated many rounds over the summer it was still all square after 18 holes and went to sudden death, with Brueford and Fletcher securing victory at the first extra hole.

After a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, over 30 former captains of Brean attended the Past Captains Day, with the leading two scores from past Lady Captains Annie Williams and Debbie Windmill, who both had 40 points on a very hot afternoon.

Williams had a better back nine as Windmill ended runner-up, while 2011 club captain Dave Bradley had the leading men's score with 38, followed by Chris Fairchild (37) and Dave Porter (36).

Armed with just two clubs and a putter the Brean Ladies set off to contest the Lady Secretary Shanker over 18 holes.

Two players made light of the restrictions to beat their handicap by one and record 37 points apiece, with countback putting Liz Blackwell first ahead of Carole Short, as Millie Jones (34) took third.

Another round of the Super Series completed a busy week at Brean as a Stableford competition was played from the white tees and just three points separated the leading 10 players.

Andy Chapple celebrated victory with a 43-point return, one clear of Martin Kennelly, who was one clear of a trio of others on 41. Sid Smith got the nod for third on the back nine ahead of Dave Mann and Andrew Pound.