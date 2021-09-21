News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Jenkins crowned seniors champion at Brean after late scare

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:00 AM September 21, 2021   
Leighton Jenkins was crowned seniors club champion at Brean

Leighton Jenkins was crowned seniors club champion at Brean

Leighton Jenkins was crowned seniors club champion at Brean but only just after surviving a couple of struggles on the homeward run.

An eight at the treacherous 12th and a double bogey at the 17th were offset by a very steady front nine which had extended his halfway lead before he eventually signed for a 78 and a single stroke victory over Barry Fellows.

Fellows returned a 77 to end up one shy of a playoff but collected the Trophy for the best nett score over the two rounds with his 133 total.

With each player only able to collect one prize it was Pete Barton who took the second gross prize ahead of John Cranley. Ian Adams was the runner-up in the nett part of the event on 138 with Jeff Milton taking third after matching the total but losing out on a second round countback.

Club captain Dave Morgan, supported by Lady captain Linda Edmondson and Seniors captain Mike Short, hosted the 2021 Captain's Charity Day at Brean on Saturday.

Numbers were lower than had been hoped for but those who did play certainly enjoyed their day and helped to boost the coffers of the Captains Charity, supporting St Margaret’s Hospice and PETAL, by over £2,000.

The back six holes eventually decided the outcome on countback as Tony Groves, Paul Bacon, Dave Mann and Jake Taylor-Price pipped Dan and Roger Broom, alongside Chris Fairchild and Gordy Wheelaghan.

One point back in third was 'Team Jones' with a blend of youth and experience with Millie and Zak joined by Dave and Eric.

Another blended team, of Welsh and English, finished fourth on 90 which comprised of Clive Goode, Jason Kidley, Phil Barry and Dave Glasby.

Following an excellent two-course lunch in the Country Club and presentation of prizes an auction took place and some entertaining bidding for various lots saw a few hundred pounds also making their way to the Charity fund. Thanks were given to all hole sponsors who kindly supported the event plus the volunteers who helped the day run smoothly.

Tony McCann was only one of three players to top 40 points as the wind reappeared at Brean for the first time in a couple of weeks on Sunday.

His 42 points was one clear of Simon Copping and Max Smith, as McCann and Copping took the top two places in Division Two with head greenkeeper Smith unlucky to miss out as in either of the other two divisions he would have been a winner.

Shot of the day came from the Division One winner Mike Hurman who recorded his first ever hole-in-one on his way to victory with 38 points when his tee shot at the fourth with a hybrid disappeared into the hole for his first ace in over 30 years of playing the game!

Mike Hurman celebrates his hole in one at Brean

Mike Hurman celebrates his hole in one at Brean - Credit: Brean GC

Runner-up Jez Clift had 34 points, with John Cullinan third on countback with 33.

Jeff Read won Division Three with 38 points, two clear of the trio of Bob Pelzer, Derrick Dunning and Brian Waite.

Lyn Bird won the Ladies September Stableford after a countback over the back nine with Liz Blackwell as both scored 39 points. 

A birdie two at the 17th proved crucial for Bird in two ways as it helped her back nine total gain victory and also scooped the rolled over twos pot!  Bev Cranley was third on 37.

Shirley Marlow's day didn't start too well as she discovered she had forgotten the battery to her electric trolley, but it got better out on the course with a replacement set of wheels from the Pro Shop as she compiled a superb nett 65 to win the September Medal by two from captain Edmondson.

Eileen Parnell was third after matching the par of the course with her nett 70.

Ian Adams and Andy Chapple won the Final of the Upton & Scott Greensomes Trophy but only after an extra hole was required to decide the outcome over Nigel Ellis and Phil Barry.

The two evenly matched pairs played out a closely fought match and when Chapple's putt on the home green stayed above ground they proceeded back to the first hole again to find out the winner.

Chapple made no mistake on the first green when the chance arose again to secure the silverware.

Golf
Somerset News

