Brean Ladies earn Bone of Contention bragging rights over men

Gail Mason, Lyn Bird, Bev Cranley, Millie Jones (back) and Annie Williams, Carole Short and Debbie Windmill (front) celebrate at Brean. Sue Wright is missing. - Credit: Brean GC

Bev Cranley led her Brean Ladies team to victory in the annual Bone of Contention match against the Men who were led by club captain Pete Barton.

After negotiations between the captains regarding playing conditions and shot allowances, the Ladies won 3-1 to claim the trophy and bragging rights for 12 months.

All matches were close-fought affairs and played in good spirit between members.

Just like their Division Two counterparts a fortnight earlier, Brean’s Division Five Avalon team suffered an opening defeat on the road.

Brian Read led his team into battle for the first time since 2019 as they travelled across Somerset to The Mendip, who proved too strong as Brean slipped to a 4-1 defeat, with Roy Fletcher and Jerry Brueford the sole winners.

Rob Perry was the overall winner of the second round of the 2022 Super Series with an impressive 45 points which saw him hold a two-point advantage over Stewart Garrett on the day and also in Division Two.

Derrick Dunning was third after scoring 42.

Division One scoring didn't hit the same heights but produced a closer finish with countback required to decide the winner as Barry Roe defeated Murray Parsons over the back nine after both handed in 41-point cards.

Lee Vaughan was in third place after scoring 40.

Sunday's Super Series Betterball Stableford was decided on countback that went to the final six holes after two pairs scored 46 points.

The Dan Reason/Josh Holder partnership were declared winners ahead of Lee Vaughan/Lee Roberts-Neale as third place required another countback with four pairs scoring 45 points.

Martyn Brown/Sid Smith were fastest finishers of the quartet with Kevin Davies/Mats Mattsson, John Rabbetts/Gail Mason and Bob Pelzer/Barry Roe fourth to sixth respectively.