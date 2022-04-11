Pound's impressive round earns April Medal win at Brean

Andrew Pound had the best score of the day in Brean's April Medal as his nett 64 topped the scoreboard in Division Two.

Two players returned nett 65s as many had their first trip off the white tees in 2022, with Matt Haskins pipping Dan Reason on countback.

The annual Brean Masters was contested by all medal winners of 2021, with Pound eligible in 12 months time, and the trophy was claimed by club captain Pete Barton, who won Division One on countback from Barry Roe, as Leighton Jenkins took third with 69.

Division Three also required a countback as Chris Baker pipped Steve Barker to first place following their 66s, with Dave Munday third on 69.

No less than 15 twos were recorded, after only two the previous day, and the pick of the bunch was an eagle two at the short part four 13th by Tony Higgins, which was most welcome after the notorious 12th hole showed its teeth to many of the field.

Both Avalon League teams were in action on Saturday with the A team at home and the B team travelling to West Somerset to play Minehead.

Dan Broom led his team to their first victory of the year, 3-2 against Isle of Wedmore, while Brian Read's troops won 4-1 on the road, with Steve Hill stepping in at the last minute due to a positive Covid test by another player.

Kevin Davies scored 45 points to win Saturday's Super Series Stableford, topping Division Two by two points from Andrew Smallwood, with Barry Brindley another point further behind on 42 in third.

Mark Elvins celebrated the win in Division One, four points ahead of Clive Goode, who was two clear of Lee Vaughan.

Ian Rogers produced a very creditable score of 34 points in blustery conditions in the April Seniors Stableford.

The seniors captain-elect led home Barry Fellows by two points to take the victory, while current seniors captain John Cranley was third on countback ahead of Tony Higgins after both scored 31.

A Brean Past Captains team organised by Vincent Ford recorded a victory in their annual match against the Cranley-led Seniors team.

A good turnout saw two sides of 14 players take to the course for a morning of fourball betterball matchplay, with the Past Captains team winning 5.5-1.5.