Brean members enjoy scramble for Gordie Phippen Trophy

Texas Scramble is always a popular format at Brean and when the sun is shining like it was on Easter Saturday the Gordie Phippen Trophy proved to be a hotly contested affair.

A total of 20 four-player teams took to the course and all finished within six strokes of each other.

Countback was required to determine the winners after two quartets both retuned nett scores of 51 and Seniors and Lady Captains John and Bev Cranley, ably assisted by Graham Exton and Sam Grosvenor, claimed the trophy.

Their back nine score just edged out Roger and Dan Broom, Steve Barker and Mark Elvins despite their team finishing with an eagle three.

Three teams handed in scores of 52, with early starters Barry Roe, Bob Pelzer, Scott Miles and Tony McCann taking third ahead of recently rejoined father-and-son duo Steve and Alec Bateman, Kev Davies and Mats Mattsson.

The unlucky team to miss out on the prizes on countback consisted of Gail and Steve Mason, John Rabbetts and Jason Cracroft.

Kevin Davies won his second successive Super Series on Easter Sunday when his 44 points secured top spot in Division Two by a single point from Paul Bacon, who was one clear of third-placed Pete Dunn.

Mattsson was the Division One winner with a 41-point scorecard, with Simon Copping's better back nine pipping Kevin Griffiths to the runners-up prize after both scored 38.

Tim Amy produced his lowest score since joining the club on his way to success in the John Heath Memorial Trophy as his 44 points beat John Cranley by a single point and relegated Tony Oliver into third place on 42.

A third of competitors reached the 40-point mark with Pete Dunn, Graham Exton and Ian Adams all unfortunate to miss out on prizes, with entry fees donated to the Captain's Charity of the Trussell Trust.

Millie Jones retained the Lady Masters trophy after winning the April Medal with a superb nett 65, ending her round with two birdies in her final three holes including a two at the 17th.

It could have been better as her tee shot landed directly in the hole but bounced out again!

Runner-up Lyn Bird returned an impressive nett 69, as Isla Jones placed third with a nett 71.

It was another defeat on the road for the Division Two Avalon League side at Worlebury on Sunday, but they put up a valiant fight in 3.5-1.5 loss, with Leighton Jenkins and Jason Kidley the only winning pair.