Oliver bags first seniors win in Captain's Cup at Brean

Tony Oliver scored his first seniors win in the opening round of the Senior Captain's Cup at Brean with a superb nett 59.

With the best two nett scores from three rounds deciding the winner he holds an early three-shot lead over Steve Mason, who was on track to dip under 60 until slowing up late on.

Former winner Jeff Milton finished third on countback.

Barrie Tucker had the April Medal's best score, winning Division One with a superb nett 64 one clear of Tony Richards.

Murray Parsons was third in the top flight on 68 as John Ham topped Division Two with 65, one clear of Ian Adams as Tim Amy took third on countback from Mike Short on 71.

Tucker, Richards and Ham qualify to join senior captain John Cranley in the Sports Celebrity Am event at Brean on June 8.

Young Isla Jones, 12, claimed a maiden win in the ladies April Stableford with a superb 43 points, following in the footsteps of elder cousin Millie, ahead of Lady Captain Bev Cranley (35) and Carole Short (34).

In the Upton & Scott Greensomes almost 30 pairs competed for semi final spots, with two posting very impressive scores of 46 points.

Countback was required to decide the leading qualifier and top seed and 25 points on the homeward run was good enough to see John Ham and Mike Allen pip Dave Mann and Paul Bacon.

A closing hole eagle saw club captains past and present Dave Morgan and Pete Barton finish on 44 points and a fourth-place finish to set up a semi-final with Ham and Allen.

Head greenkeeper Max Smith teamed up with captain-elect Gordy Wheelaghan to finish third on 45 and they now face the Mann/Bacon partnership in the second semi-final.

Many players decided not to venture out on a wet Sunday morning but good scores were returned by those who did in the Stableford event.

Dave Bradley finished top with a superb 43 points, one clear of Paul Bacon, who was two points clear of Rob Perry.

Bacon had the consolation of carding the only two of the day at the second when his tee shot almost disappeared for an ace!

Steve Hill won the 2022 Unity Owners Day with a superb 42 points and could even afford an unwanted trip to the water on the final hole, which saw him fail to score.

He held a two-point advantage over Keith Porter who had his best-ever round at Brean to claim second, with Peter Hobbis (39) third ahead of Matthew Powis (37).