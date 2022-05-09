Read earns rewards at Brean's May Medal

A large field contested the May Medal at Brean on Saturday and they found the course in great condition and the weather conditions favourable.

The Read family certainly found them to their liking as Brian Read produced a superb round which totalled a nett 60.

This was by far the best score of the day and it also saw him claim the Medal for Division Two by six strokes.

Son Jeff made it a Read 1-2 as he defeated Pete Dunn on a countback to claim the second prize.

The closest challenger overall to Read's stunning round was Dave Bradley who found his way to the winners enclosure for the second time in just six days after winning the previous Sunday.

Bradley's nett 65 secured top spot in Division Three, one clear of Dave Glasby with John Rabbetts third on 68.

Dan Broom and Lee Vaughan both returned nett 66s in Division One, with Broom topping the charts on countback.

Third place went to Scott Lismore after another countback between a trio of players on 68.

Some excellent scoring was produced in Sunday's Super Series Betterball Stableford with two scores topping the 50-point barrier.

Pete Dunn and John Ham celebrate at Brean - Credit: Brean GC

Pete Dunn and John Ham posted 52 points, with their card marked by Mike Hurman who completed a double after supplying the pencil to Brian Read's winning score a day earlier!

Just missing out on the final green to match the winning number was Nathan Pickering and Les Byrne on 51 points as third place went to Tony Higgins and Sid Smith who combined to score 47.

The 2022 staging of the Husband and Wife greensomes went the way of the Cranleys as seniors captain John and current Lady captain Bev racked up a superb half century of stableford points in the sunshine to take the title.

Defending Champions Mike and Carole Short were second on 43 with Steve and Gail Mason just one point further back in third.