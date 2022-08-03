Brean golfers produce impressive scoring in latest competitions

Andrew Smallwood was among the winners at Brean Golf Club - Credit: Brean Golf Club

Chris Stephens claimed the 2022 Veterans Trophy at Brean Golf Club thanks to a 41-point haul.

Stephens won the silverware on offer for the over-70s by one point from Ron Edmondson and Mike Short and also won the Stableford event, just holding off the leading 'junior senior' in Graham Exton who matched his 41-point return.

The duo were playing partners for the day and Stephens shaded the back nine countback between the duo to take first place.

Saturday's Betterball Stableford saw three pairs impressively top a half century of points but sadly an unfortunate scorecard error for the Jenkins brothers saw them relinquish their place within that top three.

In the end it was Barry Roe and Tony McCann who won the back nine countback with Andrew Smallwood and Alan Eboe to secure the top spot out of the two 50-point returns.

Another countback was required for third position with Scott Miles and Dave Bidgood relegating Andy Thomas and Chris Fairchild into fourth place after both had scored 47.

Smallwood produced the round of the day as he defied the breezy conditions of Sunday morning to post a stunning 46-point haul.

That left him five clear of the rest of the field with Stewart Garrett being the leader of the chasing pack with 41.

Both of these players were in the the second handicap division and the third and fourth best scores of the day also came in that group.

Mike Mullin and Gail Mason were the owners of 40-point scores as they followed the top two home, while Neil Barker was the Division One winner with 38, four clear of Andy Thomas and Nathan Pickering.

Thomas claimed second by virtue of a back nine countback.