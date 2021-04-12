Wheelaghan earns convincing win in Brean Masters

Published: 1:00 PM April 12, 2021

Brean Golf Club members held their own version of the Masters to coincide with the major held at Augusta.

Running alongside the April medal, Brean's event sees divisional winners of medals from the previous 12 months compete for the title, but this year's competition included 24 winners due to the interruptions caused by the Covid pandemic.

The title goes to the best overall score on the day and went to a clear winner in Gordy Wheelaghan, who raced away to success in Division Three with a superb nett 63.

That left him four shots clear of Ian Adams and George Scott in his handicap group and five clear in the Brean Masters, with Chris Baker carding a nett 68 to finish as best of the rest.

Division Two honours went to Steve Hill for his nett 66, earning a spot in the 2022 Masters after finishing five clear of runner-up Jamie Howson and Steve Mason.

Only one player beat his handicap in the top flight, with Dave Porter shooting a nett 68 to finish one clear of club champion Dan Broom and two ahead of Steve Eley.

Former club captain Stewart Garrett won round two of the Super Series with success in the Saturday Bogey, as the 2012 skipper beat the course by five to pip 2013 captain Brian Read and Tim Amy on countback.

There was some consolation for Amy, after just missing out on his first competition win at Brean, as he took the club's Grand National sweepstake, which raised money for the captain's charity.

John Cranley finished fourth ahead of Pete Barton in the Bogey after both posted plus-four scores.

Mats Mattsson collected the first piece of senior silverware post-lockdown with top spot in their April Stableford.

The Swede collected 42 points in Division One, six clear of John Procter and Pete Dunn and claiming the Millennium Trophy for good measure for the best overall score of the day.

Late starter Bill Davies handed in the final card of the day in Division Two and it proved the winner as his 40-point haul was one more than Ken Ponter, with playing partner Allen Fellingham, the seniors treasurer, another point back in third.