Ladies shine in the President’s Trophy at Brean

The coveted President's Trophy was won at Brean Golf Club in Saturday's sunshine by Lady Captain Bev Cranley and Carole Short.

The duo posted a score of 49 points in the betterball stableford which was one of three scores of that number returned on the day.

Millie Jones joined forces with George Havercroft to return the second of these scores with Dave Bradley and John Cullinan also scoring 49 to join them in the final shake up.

The computer countback decreed that Cranley and Short would be victorious with the better back six ahead of Jones and Havercroft despite a sub par back solo nine holes from Jones.

Amazingly, 25 stableford points on the homeward run was only good enough to give Bradley and Cullinan third spot, on many other days this would have sailed them to victory.

Fourth spot went to Steve and Zak Jones who also prevailed in a countback on 48 points relegating Martyn Brown and Nigel Ellis and the Lismore brothers, Scott and Byron, out of the prizes.

Paul Bacon carded a superb 24 points over his back nine of Sunday's May Stableford and when this was added to his haul of 21 on his opening nine he not surprisingly tasted success in Division Three.

His epic winning round saw him finish four clear of Bob Pelzer and seven points ahead of the third placed Dave Mann.

Despite Bacon returning the highest points score of the day, the round of the day probably belonged to Division One winner Dan Broom who equalled the Brean Amateur course record.

He needed just 67 blows to navigate his way to victory, as a solitary bogey at the third was offset by three birdies, giving him the a share of the record alongside Dave Porter and Peter Trego.

It equated to 43 points for Broom and this was three ahead of runner up Kevin White with the aforementioned Porter in third on 39.

Division Two scoring didn't quite reach the heights of the other two Divisions', with 37 points leading the way.

Dan Broom equalled the amateur course record - Credit: Brean Golf Club

Dan West took the win on a back nine countback from Pete Dunn, with Rob Perry taking third with his 36 point score.

The Ladies May Medal brought out some superb scoring within the competitors.

Gail Mason who has recently recovered from an illness produced the round of the event with a nett 63 securing her top spot.

However, despite her excellent return, her winning margin was only one stroke as Isla Jones continued her good form to take second spot on 64.

Lady Captain Bev Cranley placed third on 70 after defeating Sue Wright on a countback.

Tony Oliver won another Seniors event at Brean as he made light of the restriction of just two clubs and a putter being permitted to win the Ward Tankard.

After heading the scorecharts in the Seniors Captain's Cup recently, he posted a very impressive 39 points to win by two in the stableford competition.

He led home Graham Exton, who scored 37, while Mats Mattsson took third on 36 points after a countback with Ian Rogers.

All the low scoring came in the top flight of the Seniors May Medal on Tuesday.

Ron Edmondson led the way with a nett 65, holding a one-stroke advantage over Brian Read and Mike Hurman who both handed in 66s.

Hurman defeated Read on a back nine countback to take second spot.

In Division Two, it was Martyn Brown who won the monthly award.

He scored a nett 70 to also hold a one stroke advantage over his nearest challenger on the day.

Graham Exton was that man, who claimed the runner up position on 71, with Vincent Ford placing third on 74.