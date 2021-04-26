Bacon sizzles to win April Stableford at Brean

Published: 8:10 AM April 26, 2021

Paul Bacon sizzled to win Brean's April Stableford honours with a 39-point haul.

A total of 70 players took part, with Bacon on top in Division Three as a closing nett eagle proved decisive to leave him one clear of Nigel Ellis.

Tony Aimson was another point back in third place.

Roy Fletcher won Division Two on countback from Mats Mattsson after both scored 38 points, with Steve Mason third on 37.

And club champion Dan Broom won Division One, with 21 of his 37 points coming on the back nine despite failing to score on the difficuly 12th hole.

In-form Jerry Brueford finished second on 35 points, with Dave Porter just failing to complete the April Stableford-Medal double in third on 34.

Bacon recorded his second win of the weekend in the Pro Shop Stableford on Sunday, racking up 43 points from the yellow tees.

Neil Barker was second on 40 points, as a cool breeze made conditions difficult for most, and John Ham took third on 39.

Bob Pelzer claimed fourth on countback after three players carded 38 points.

The annual Family Greensomes title remains in the possession of the Jones family after Millie teamed up with uncle Paul to take top spot with an impressive 42 points.

Millie retained the trophy won in 2019 with grandfather Dave, as Brian and Jeff Read finished on 38 points and Graham Foy and Mike Carter took third on 34.

Seniors captain elect John Cranley went one better than his runners-up spot of last week to claim the Young Pape Bogey Trophy.

Cranley beat the course by four and nearest challenger Mike Allen on a back nine countback to claim the silverware, with another countback needed for third as four players ended on +3.

Brian Reeves pipped Sam Grosvenor, Brian Read and last week's winner John Procter and also scored the only two of the day.

*There was no doubt about the shot of the week at Wedmore this week as Kyle Baloch claimed a hole-in-one at the fourth in the Midweek Stableford.

Baloch finished third on 37 points, behind Pete Beavan (39) and winner Ken Lohmann (40), after the seniors had contested a three-man bowmaker on Monday.

Steve Heal, Barrie Gardiner and Trevor Guy won with a fantastic 86 points, one better than Mike Smith, Gordon Risk and John Sim who pushed Ian Robson , Peter Rutter and Gavin Wood into third place with 80 points.

Some Seniors were in action later in the week on a trip to Wells, playing for the Crick/Tanswell Cup which turned out to be a benefit for the section captains.

Vice-captain Chris Monks had 34 points to edge out captain Clive Warren-Smith, who partnered Ian Hollands to victory in the fourball betterball that ran alongside the singles event with 40 points, one ahead of Stewart Bradford and Graham Clifford.

The Ladies also played a fourball betterball with some excellent scores and a very close finish as the top two pairs carded 41 points.

Sue Chambers and Saybria Sims won on countback ahead of the mother-daughter pairing of Judy Cutter and Angela Tanner, while Eunice Bond and Aileen Robertson finished a point back in third.